I can't complete a first task.

When I submit a screenshot where I did level 5, gamehag write me: It looks like you haven't got new account, but I created new account. Can anyone help me please ? Thanks
i've got same problem and i think link is broken cause it's says lineage 2 classic and on the link is only Essence
Never mind guys i've completed it thank you support for help
How did you manage to complete it?
Is Essence the Classic version?
do the missipn after clecking play the game link
then take your screenshot and upload it
