I can't complete a first task.

Rayny When I submit a screenshot where I did level 5, gamehag write me: It looks like you haven't got new account, but I created new account. Can anyone help me please ? Thanks

yes_tony_its_me_ i've got same problem and i think link is broken cause it's says lineage 2 classic and on the link is only Essence

yes_tony_its_me_ Never mind guys i've completed it thank you support for help

Gladiattor1 How did you manage to complete it?

ImJohne Is Essence the Classic version?

AlexMercer52 yas it is

AlexMercer52 i finshed this task just





AlexMercer52 do the missipn after clecking play the game link

AlexMercer52 then take your screenshot and upload it

AlexMercer52 it`s very easy one



