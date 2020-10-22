Rain

I can't complete a first task.

Rayny avatar

Rayny

October 22, 2020 at 05:46 PM

When I submit a screenshot where I did level 5, gamehag write me: It looks like you haven't got new account, but I created new account. Can anyone help me please ? Thanks
yes_tony_its_me_ avatar

yes_tony_its_me_

October 22, 2020 at 08:25 PM

i've got same problem and i think link is broken cause it's says lineage 2 classic and on the link is only Essence
yes_tony_its_me_ avatar

yes_tony_its_me_

October 23, 2020 at 06:59 PM

Never mind guys i've completed it thank you support for help
Gladiattor1 avatar

Gladiattor1

October 24, 2020 at 09:09 PM

How did you manage to complete it?
ImJohne avatar

ImJohne

October 27, 2020 at 02:04 PM

Is Essence the Classic version?
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 27, 2020 at 05:04 PM

yas it is
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 27, 2020 at 05:05 PM

i finshed this task just

AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 27, 2020 at 05:05 PM

do the missipn after clecking play the game link
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 27, 2020 at 05:06 PM

then take your screenshot and upload it
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 27, 2020 at 05:06 PM

it`s very easy one

jhonbert122 avatar

jhonbert122

October 27, 2020 at 05:06 PM

hi guys my roblox is noob

