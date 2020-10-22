if you were to get a VIP server for free, what game would it be?

elliezai Which game would you choose to get a free private server from?

WATERSTYLE11 Shinobi Life 2 Because I love it and so many bully sometimes so that's why I want to get private server In Shinobi Life 2

ibrahimfakir Nice game

roddddddddd I think arsenal cause i like fps games and arsenal is the best fps gaime i know :D

oyuncuprota Güzel oyun bence. hem 10 robuxum var

Atusbatus7 i dont know sorry

oyuncuprota çok güzel bir oyun bence

oyuncuprota hem 10 robuxum var zaten





kanegreo1231 Tbh it would be sl2 they are kinda expensive





Boi3568 Jailbreak for sure, you could just grab a friend and repeatedly rob all the stores, including bank, plane, jewel, and museum.

bucketbucketheadd ro-ghoul for autofarming

Lucky03 i would defenitely get for jailbreak only so that we both can rob continuosly without even getting arrested

Uhorkajetu Murder mystery 2 for me and my friends :>