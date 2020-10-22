if you were to get a VIP server for free, what game would it be?

Which game would you choose to get a free private server from?
Shinobi Life 2 Because I love it and so many bully sometimes so that's why I want to get private server In Shinobi Life 2
I think arsenal cause i like fps games and arsenal is the best fps gaime i know :D
Güzel oyun bence. hem 10 robuxum var
Tbh it would be sl2 they are kinda expensive
Jailbreak for sure, you could just grab a friend and repeatedly rob all the stores, including bank, plane, jewel, and museum.
i would defenitely get for jailbreak only so that we both can rob continuosly without even getting arrested
Murder mystery 2 for me and my friends :>