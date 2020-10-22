葉航
if you were to get a VIP server for free, what game would it be?

elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 22, 2020 at 10:04 AM

Which game would you choose to get a free private server from?
WATERSTYLE11 avatar

WATERSTYLE11

October 22, 2020 at 10:12 AM

Shinobi Life 2 Because I love it and so many bully sometimes so that's why I want to get private server In Shinobi Life 2
ibrahimfakir avatar

ibrahimfakir

October 22, 2020 at 11:04 AM

Nice game
roddddddddd avatar

roddddddddd

October 22, 2020 at 11:47 AM

I think arsenal cause i like fps games and arsenal is the best fps gaime i know :D
oyuncuprota avatar

oyuncuprota

October 23, 2020 at 08:30 PM

Güzel oyun bence. hem 10 robuxum var
Atusbatus7 avatar

Atusbatus7

October 23, 2020 at 09:25 PM

i dont know sorry
oyuncuprota avatar

oyuncuprota

October 23, 2020 at 09:26 PM

çok güzel bir oyun bence
oyuncuprota avatar

oyuncuprota

October 23, 2020 at 10:04 PM

hem 10 robuxum var zaten

kanegreo1231 avatar

kanegreo1231

October 23, 2020 at 11:33 PM

Tbh it would be sl2 they are kinda expensive

Boi3568 avatar

Boi3568

October 23, 2020 at 11:55 PM

Jailbreak for sure, you could just grab a friend and repeatedly rob all the stores, including bank, plane, jewel, and museum.
bucketbucketheadd avatar

bucketbucketheadd

October 24, 2020 at 11:49 AM

ro-ghoul for autofarming
Lucky03 avatar

Lucky03

October 24, 2020 at 12:41 PM

i would defenitely get for jailbreak only so that we both can rob continuosly without even getting arrested
Uhorkajetu avatar

Uhorkajetu

October 24, 2020 at 07:51 PM

Murder mystery 2 for me and my friends :>
SaltyyBoii avatar

SaltyyBoii

October 25, 2020 at 01:50 AM

I would get jailbreak
