Good game or nah?

Akiru I've seen a ton of ads for this game and it looks okay. Is it worth playing?

AltatheRaccoon Ya It's pretty fun starting out but after like 20 hours it just gets annoying



josid It is a really good game! Try every type of tank and find your favourite! Will have fun.

Hyp3rion Give it a try! Personally I've been playing for years casually and really enjoy the Italian Medium Tank line

Dany_14_ Well. At my side its a really cool game. I enjoy playing it.

partymyx213 Can i comment here on chat forums

partymyx213 all games are good game

partymyx213 i try the to playing games and i prob to my self that was a good game

sanjanaoswal it depends!!

beertank10 Game is good, but best play on PS4. On a PC too many chiters!

Zhuanyx actually cheaters do get banned. It's those modders that are ruining the game for everyone.



Vatasan123 ja hraju world of tanks uz dlouho a furt me baví

JSA06 best game

ComradeGolden It is good game.

21423 Bu oyunu 100 üzerinden 80 puan olarak değerlendireceğimas



ImLonely_Icry I mean the game is fun for an while but when the Pay to win system hits it's just bad

ImLonely_Icry Just grinding and getting killed by premium tanks





ImLonely_Icry But some of them are just trash

Nikita_Master209 дададада

heloitsme its alright but at high tiers way too pay to win