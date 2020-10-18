I've seen a ton of ads for this game and it looks okay. Is it worth playing?
Ya It's pretty fun starting out but after like 20 hours it just gets annoying
It is a really good game! Try every type of tank and find your favourite! Will have fun.
Give it a try! Personally I've been playing for years casually and really enjoy the Italian Medium Tank line
Well. At my side its a really cool game. I enjoy playing it.
Can i comment here on chat forums
i try the to playing games and i prob to my self that was a good game
Game is good, but best play on PS4. On a PC too many chiters!
actually cheaters do get banned. It's those modders that are ruining the game for everyone.
ja hraju world of tanks uz dlouho a furt me baví
Bu oyunu 100 üzerinden 80 puan olarak değerlendireceğimas
I mean the game is fun for an while but when the Pay to win system hits it's just bad
Just grinding and getting killed by premium tanks
But some of them are just trash
its alright but at high tiers way too pay to win
its good but gets boring after a bit