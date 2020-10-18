Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
Back to World of Tanks

Good game or nah?

Akiru avatar

Akiru

October 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM

I've seen a ton of ads for this game and it looks okay. Is it worth playing?
AltatheRaccoon avatar

AltatheRaccoon

October 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM

Ya It's pretty fun starting out but after like 20 hours it just gets annoying
josid avatar

josid

October 20, 2020 at 12:07 AM

It is a really good game! Try every type of tank and find your favourite! Will have fun.
Hyp3rion avatar

Hyp3rion

October 20, 2020 at 12:17 AM

Give it a try! Personally I've been playing for years casually and really enjoy the Italian Medium Tank line
Dany_14_ avatar

Dany_14_

October 20, 2020 at 12:23 AM

Well. At my side its a really cool game. I enjoy playing it.
partymyx213 avatar

partymyx213

October 29, 2020 at 01:53 PM

Can i comment here on chat forums
partymyx213 avatar

partymyx213

October 29, 2020 at 01:54 PM

all games are good game
partymyx213 avatar

partymyx213

October 29, 2020 at 01:54 PM

i try the to playing games and i prob to my self that was a good game
sanjanaoswal avatar

sanjanaoswal

November 5, 2020 at 12:52 PM

it depends!!
beertank10 avatar

beertank10

November 5, 2020 at 12:59 PM

Game is good, but best play on PS4. On a PC too many chiters!
Zhuanyx avatar

Zhuanyx

November 9, 2020 at 07:38 PM

actually cheaters do get banned. It's those modders that are ruining the game for everyone.
Vatasan123 avatar

Vatasan123

November 10, 2020 at 03:00 AM

ja hraju world of tanks uz dlouho a furt me baví
JSA06 avatar

JSA06

November 10, 2020 at 03:56 AM

best game
ComradeGolden avatar

ComradeGolden

November 11, 2020 at 04:54 PM

It is good game.
21423 avatar

21423

November 12, 2020 at 01:11 AM

Bu oyunu 100 üzerinden 80 puan olarak değerlendireceğimas
ImLonely_Icry avatar

ImLonely_Icry

November 12, 2020 at 03:42 AM

I mean the game is fun for an while but when the Pay to win system hits it's just bad
ImLonely_Icry avatar

ImLonely_Icry

November 12, 2020 at 03:43 AM

Just grinding and getting killed by premium tanks

ImLonely_Icry avatar

ImLonely_Icry

November 12, 2020 at 03:43 AM

But some of them are just trash
Nikita_Master209 avatar

Nikita_Master209

November 21, 2020 at 01:52 PM

дададада
heloitsme avatar

heloitsme

November 23, 2020 at 04:46 AM

its alright but at high tiers way too pay to win
Sqne avatar

Sqne

November 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM

its good but gets boring after a bit
