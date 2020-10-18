Rain

Is CSGO still worth playing

Akiru avatar

Akiru

October 18, 2020 at 10:13 PM

Is CSGO a good game to start playing? I'm pretty sure it's dying but still wanna know
Artikal avatar

Artikal

October 19, 2020 at 07:54 PM

Definetly yes, its one of the most mechanically chalenging games out there
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

October 21, 2020 at 12:40 AM

well, a game which have been "dying" the past 20 years, and still one of the most played game, i'm sure it still got plenty of years kicking left.

then game can be a bit hard to get into due the many hackers in non prime, and the ones which hides in in prime, but overall, its a good game to waste time on, if you like shooters as team.
rodo10101 avatar

rodo10101

October 21, 2020 at 11:02 PM

if u grind with some friends its gonna be easier
yes_tony_its_me_ avatar

yes_tony_its_me_

October 22, 2020 at 04:33 PM

ofc it worth is that even question ? if you play with your friends it's much better to play in workshop maps
debilborisartyom avatar

debilborisartyom

October 22, 2020 at 04:52 PM

It is worth it and something about hackers annoy people. I started as a non prime grinded to level 21 to get free prime status and in that I only found two blatant hackers and a few bhoppers and wall
Sprky avatar

Sprky

October 25, 2020 at 03:22 PM

its worth playing but there are alot of cheaters
yanlizjojuk avatar

yanlizjojuk

October 25, 2020 at 07:07 PM

then game can be a bit hard to get into due the many hackers in non prime, and the ones which hides in in prime, but overall, its a good game to waste time on
Bartix1233 avatar

Bartix1233

October 25, 2020 at 08:56 PM

Wodenioannis avatar

Wodenioannis

October 25, 2020 at 11:00 PM

well its fun to play when you are with friends and playing competitive but its not worth it if you want to pay to have skins in the game
NestiDd avatar

NestiDd

November 14, 2020 at 05:56 PM

Its a good game, but Hackers are getting bigger and bigger every day, But if you dont have hacker to your game, just play Faceit, there arent hackers.
jaloqin avatar

jaloqin

September 5, 2021 at 04:48 AM

It is worth it just because you meet hackers dosen't mean its dying i've been playing it for a bit of time and ofc i get why you would/could get mad because you meet cheaters but just take some time of and play it another time that's what i do
nemamidejuzaime avatar

nemamidejuzaime

September 5, 2021 at 02:24 PM

Yes you get box and you can sell it for money
Microwave_stuff avatar

Microwave_stuff

September 5, 2021 at 09:41 PM

with friends yes
Raghav11 avatar

Raghav11

September 6, 2021 at 04:57 PM

It is really good but u need to get used to it ig
dtd avatar

dtd

September 8, 2021 at 02:29 PM

Yeah , it gives u a lot of fun coz of the species of mods, also if you like the intrigue of getting a beautiful worthy skin , u won't regret! The skins are giving me motivation i don't know why!
dtd avatar

dtd

September 8, 2021 at 02:29 PM

But playing with friends is a different level, big fun!
punterix avatar

punterix

November 11, 2021 at 09:55 PM

it aint dead and never will be
AGarbage03 avatar

AGarbage03

November 12, 2021 at 09:42 AM

CSGO is still going strong, especially their esports scene, the 2021 PGL Stockholm major had 2.74 million peak viewers anda total of71.26 million hours watched by viewers, according to analytical company Esports Charts.
Yuyarum avatar

Yuyarum

November 12, 2021 at 02:10 PM

CSGO Is still good yet there are so many cheaters but I recommend to all of you to play it.
WoooooooooooooW avatar

WoooooooooooooW

November 12, 2021 at 11:28 PM

it is good for either casual , or tactical ways of playing , so... yeah , imo.
vintagejock_hellcaseorg avatar

vintagejock_hellcaseorg

November 13, 2021 at 02:38 PM

Playing on prime is still worth it. Don't even think of playing non-prime. Despite the cheater problem CSGO still has one of the highest player counts ever
Is CSGO still worth playing - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag