Is CSGO still worth playing

Akiru Is CSGO a good game to start playing? I'm pretty sure it's dying but still wanna know

Artikal Definetly yes, its one of the most mechanically chalenging games out there

fluffypuff well, a game which have been "dying" the past 20 years, and still one of the most played game, i'm sure it still got plenty of years kicking left.



then game can be a bit hard to get into due the many hackers in non prime, and the ones which hides in in prime, but overall, its a good game to waste time on, if you like shooters as team.

rodo10101 if u grind with some friends its gonna be easier

yes_tony_its_me_ ofc it worth is that even question ? if you play with your friends it's much better to play in workshop maps

debilborisartyom It is worth it and something about hackers annoy people. I started as a non prime grinded to level 21 to get free prime status and in that I only found two blatant hackers and a few bhoppers and wall

Sprky its worth playing but there are alot of cheaters

then game can be a bit hard to get into due the many hackers in non prime, and the ones which hides in in prime, but overall, its a good game to waste time on

Bartix1233 Worth playing? Yes. Paying? Never.

Wodenioannis well its fun to play when you are with friends and playing competitive but its not worth it if you want to pay to have skins in the game

NestiDd Its a good game, but Hackers are getting bigger and bigger every day, But if you dont have hacker to your game, just play Faceit, there arent hackers.

jaloqin It is worth it just because you meet hackers dosen't mean its dying i've been playing it for a bit of time and ofc i get why you would/could get mad because you meet cheaters but just take some time of and play it another time that's what i do

nemamidejuzaime Yes you get box and you can sell it for money

Microwave_stuff with friends yes

Raghav11 It is really good but u need to get used to it ig

dtd Yeah , it gives u a lot of fun coz of the species of mods, also if you like the intrigue of getting a beautiful worthy skin , u won't regret! The skins are giving me motivation i don't know why!

dtd But playing with friends is a different level, big fun!

punterix it aint dead and never will be



AGarbage03 CSGO is still going strong, especially their esports scene, the 2021 PGL Stockholm major had 2.74 million peak viewers anda total of71.26 million hours watched by viewers, according to analytical company Esports Charts.



Yuyarum CSGO Is still good yet there are so many cheaters but I recommend to all of you to play it.

WoooooooooooooW it is good for either casual , or tactical ways of playing , so... yeah , imo.