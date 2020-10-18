Is CSGO still worth playing

Is CSGO a good game to start playing? I'm pretty sure it's dying but still wanna know
Definetly yes, its one of the most mechanically chalenging games out there
well, a game which have been "dying" the past 20 years, and still one of the most played game, i'm sure it still got plenty of years kicking left.
then game can be a bit hard to get into due the many hackers in non prime, and the ones which hides in in prime, but overall, its a good game to waste time on, if you like shooters as team.
if u grind with some friends its gonna be easier
ofc it worth is that even question ? if you play with your friends it's much better to play in workshop maps
It is worth it and something about hackers annoy people. I started as a non prime grinded to level 21 to get free prime status and in that I only found two blatant hackers and a few bhoppers and wall
its worth playing but there are alot of cheaters
Worth playing? Yes. Paying? Never.
well its fun to play when you are with friends and playing competitive but its not worth it if you want to pay to have skins in the game
Its a good game, but Hackers are getting bigger and bigger every day, But if you dont have hacker to your game, just play Faceit, there arent hackers.
It is worth it just because you meet hackers dosen't mean its dying i've been playing it for a bit of time and ofc i get why you would/could get mad because you meet cheaters but just take some time of and play it another time that's what i do
Yes you get box and you can sell it for money
It is really good but u need to get used to it ig
Yeah , it gives u a lot of fun coz of the species of mods, also if you like the intrigue of getting a beautiful worthy skin , u won't regret! The skins are giving me motivation i don't know why!
But playing with friends is a different level, big fun!
it aint dead and never will be
CSGO is still going strong, especially their esports scene, the 2021 PGL Stockholm major had 2.74 million peak viewers anda total of71.26 million hours watched by viewers, according to analytical company Esports Charts.
CSGO Is still good yet there are so many cheaters but I recommend to all of you to play it.
it is good for either casual , or tactical ways of playing , so... yeah , imo.
Playing on prime is still worth it. Don't even think of playing non-prime. Despite the cheater problem CSGO still has one of the highest player counts ever