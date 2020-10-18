sarafederedica
How to reach levl 5?

heysoosywxtow avatar

heysoosywxtow

October 18, 2020 at 09:12 PM

How to reach levl 5?
ivebeenplaying avatar

ivebeenplaying

October 19, 2020 at 05:33 AM

Grind just grind bro xd
Salman_20 avatar

Salman_20

October 23, 2020 at 08:38 PM

Grind me amigo dat alfalfa chips
kai_reva avatar

kai_reva

October 29, 2020 at 04:07 PM

just grind and answer some article or make forum
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

November 5, 2020 at 01:58 AM

just follow the steps as instructed by the game
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

November 5, 2020 at 02:04 AM

i hate this game and even after completion of the task
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

November 5, 2020 at 02:30 AM

i really want the gems and really need help to complete the tasks somebody help plz
mal_queeny avatar

mal_queeny

November 10, 2020 at 09:09 AM

I think that you have to complete the tasks and play games then u will reach there
NestiDd avatar

NestiDd

November 11, 2020 at 05:17 AM

Just play bro and you will go, i promise you
Azra4 avatar

Azra4

November 11, 2020 at 08:02 PM

aranizda 5,lvl nasil olunur bilen armi acaba????
sajjad910 avatar

sajjad910

November 12, 2020 at 02:22 AM

hi

sajjad910 avatar

sajjad910

November 12, 2020 at 02:23 AM

What is the difference between this game and the minigames? Are they the same?
sajjad910 avatar

sajjad910

November 12, 2020 at 02:24 AM

and the next question is when the reward of these games would be collectible?
sajjad910 avatar

sajjad910

November 12, 2020 at 02:24 AM

after a certain level

sajjad910 avatar

sajjad910

November 12, 2020 at 02:25 AM

or no limited, just daily?
NestiDd avatar

NestiDd

November 17, 2020 at 12:02 AM

14STDOWHAT IT SAZS

rodo10101 avatar

rodo10101

November 17, 2020 at 10:43 AM

just share some opinions, and get curious
wolf165 avatar

wolf165

November 17, 2020 at 07:09 PM

just grind and answer some article or make forum
IonutD18 avatar

IonutD18

November 18, 2020 at 05:19 AM

grind man

DjanMehmedov03 avatar

DjanMehmedov03

November 25, 2020 at 11:24 AM

just do quests and kill mobs
Iwantfreerobux27 avatar

Iwantfreerobux27

November 25, 2020 at 12:59 PM

yeet yourself
