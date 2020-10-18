How to reach levl 5?

Grind me amigo dat alfalfa chips
just grind and answer some article or make forum
just follow the steps as instructed by the game
i hate this game and even after completion of the task
i really want the gems and really need help to complete the tasks somebody help plz
I think that you have to complete the tasks and play games then u will reach there
Just play bro and you will go, i promise you
aranizda 5,lvl nasil olunur bilen armi acaba????
What is the difference between this game and the minigames? Are they the same?
and the next question is when the reward of these games would be collectible?
or no limited, just daily?
just share some opinions, and get curious
just do quests and kill mobs