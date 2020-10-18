sarafederedica
are robux overpriced?

bloxplayer avatar

bloxplayer

October 18, 2020 at 06:00 AM

do robux cost too much? should they cost less?
123SharkGames avatar

123SharkGames

October 18, 2020 at 06:49 AM

yes i need roblox premium
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 18, 2020 at 07:07 AM

i don't think so because you can already get 80 robux for a dollar and Roblox needs those coins lol
Chania avatar

Chania

October 18, 2020 at 03:22 PM

It really depends
Chania avatar

Chania

October 18, 2020 at 03:23 PM

I think robux aren’t overpriced neither is the premium thing because you can get robux from it and plus create things(clothings) that you can sell and get more money
sudais99991 avatar

sudais99991

October 18, 2020 at 04:01 PM

I think it's over priced on which region u r in.
SomeTest avatar

SomeTest

October 18, 2020 at 07:57 PM

It's not overpriced, it just depends where you live, like if I wanna buy Robux it would cost me waaaay more :/
Imdani_ avatar

Imdani_

October 18, 2020 at 08:59 PM

yes overpriced
Akiru avatar

Akiru

October 18, 2020 at 09:40 PM

Robux is pretty cheap
ivebeenplaying avatar

ivebeenplaying

October 19, 2020 at 02:56 AM

The robux is suppose to be cheap but some games make it so it makes robux look expensive and I think thats the problem that roblox is facing with robux
Natandawg avatar

Natandawg

October 19, 2020 at 03:00 AM

Nope not overpriced but we need to get like atleast 2 robux weekly
Natandawg avatar

Natandawg

October 19, 2020 at 03:00 AM

that's only 104 robux yearly so that's not much even
4everAshlyn avatar

4everAshlyn

October 19, 2020 at 03:57 AM

yes for sureeee
Pop@ avatar

Pop@

October 19, 2020 at 04:48 AM

If you think it is overpriced, you can use OPRewards.

https://oprewards.com/r/4351311
