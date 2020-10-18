are robux overpriced?

do robux cost too much? should they cost less?
yes i need roblox premium
i don't think so because you can already get 80 robux for a dollar and Roblox needs those coins lol
I think robux aren’t overpriced neither is the premium thing because you can get robux from it and plus create things(clothings) that you can sell and get more money
I think it's over priced on which region u r in.
It's not overpriced, it just depends where you live, like if I wanna buy Robux it would cost me waaaay more :/
The robux is suppose to be cheap but some games make it so it makes robux look expensive and I think thats the problem that roblox is facing with robux
Nope not overpriced but we need to get like atleast 2 robux weekly
that's only 104 robux yearly so that's not much even
If you think it is overpriced, you can use OPRewards.
https://oprewards.com/r/4351311