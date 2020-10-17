Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

Back to Roblox

Do you guys think that Roblox should enter the task list on Gamehag?

Djordjevas07alt avatar

Djordjevas07alt

October 17, 2020 at 01:30 AM

I always wanted roblox to be part of tasks, because it's like one of the few games that I play, and it would be easy to gain Soul Gems with it.
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 17, 2020 at 02:49 PM

Hm..I can't see your article. I can just see your title. But if you are trying to say like complete task for robux then for sure! It will be so much fun then.
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 17, 2020 at 03:12 PM

yeah i agree! it would be a good way to earn soul gems. However, my concern since there are a lot of games on roblox, how would that work?
Djordjevas07alt avatar

Djordjevas07alt

October 17, 2020 at 03:45 PM

As far as I remember, that actually was a feature! You would get a game to play (example Phantom Forces), and you'd have to play for 30 minutes to complete it. Maybe it was another site but stil
goku42 avatar

goku42

October 17, 2020 at 03:52 PM

As far as I remember, that actually was a feature! You would get a game to play (example Phantom Forces), and you'd have to play for 30 minutes to complete it. Maybe it was another site but sti
goku42 avatar

goku42

October 17, 2020 at 03:53 PM

I always wanted roblox to be part of tasks, because it's like one of the few games that I play, and it would be easy to gain Soul Gems with it
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Do you guys think that Roblox should enter the task list on Gamehag? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag