Do you guys think that Roblox should enter the task list on Gamehag?

Djordjevas07alt I always wanted roblox to be part of tasks, because it's like one of the few games that I play, and it would be easy to gain Soul Gems with it.

its_amysgaming Hm..I can't see your article. I can just see your title. But if you are trying to say like complete task for robux then for sure! It will be so much fun then.

elliezai yeah i agree! it would be a good way to earn soul gems. However, my concern since there are a lot of games on roblox, how would that work?

Djordjevas07alt As far as I remember, that actually was a feature! You would get a game to play (example Phantom Forces), and you'd have to play for 30 minutes to complete it. Maybe it was another site but stil

goku42 As far as I remember, that actually was a feature! You would get a game to play (example Phantom Forces), and you'd have to play for 30 minutes to complete it. Maybe it was another site but sti