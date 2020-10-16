good game to pass the time XD
good game for more that pass the time. you can actually learn music from this game. culture!
This is an ok game. It doesn’t have any music I like tho.
how do you play this on Nvidia TV Shield?? :O
bu tür oyunları pek sevme for xp
abe yrr yeh meri exp kyu nhi bd rhi hai mae itna comments kr rha hu but nhi bd rhi tab se mae level 2 pr atka hu
Ihv9hv8tv9hvj0v8t özvugib
Need really fast fingers.
its a good game now i can do the piano.
its a good game now i can do the piano , this is where i learn nice.
ii bence ama daha ii olala bilir
piano tiles 2 ist very good
U play piano and u are relaxed, rly nice game 10/10
too bad it got removed from The Play Store
the original piano tiles is very good but that is filled with ads you cant. play if you connected to internet :persevere:
I love that game and I am very pro.
https://cb.run/Xaxm piano fingers