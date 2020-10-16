piano tiles

monkey_d_bennoda good game to pass the time XD

dntdani good game for more that pass the time. you can actually learn music from this game. culture!

DimitriosTheGOAT This is an ok game. It doesn’t have any music I like tho.

ALYSKO how do you play this on Nvidia TV Shield?? :O

970gna bu tür oyunları pek sevme for xp

kmy_hd what is this?

AmyAma yeaas





rupesh_kumar4 abe yrr yeh meri exp kyu nhi bd rhi hai mae itna comments kr rha hu but nhi bd rhi tab se mae level 2 pr atka hu





Almaja Ihv9hv8tv9hvj0v8t özvugib

abdullah_masood Need really fast fingers.

ANTONJULO its a good game now i can do the piano.





ingakcocomelon its a good game now i can do the piano , this is where i learn nice.



21423 ii bence ama daha ii olala bilir

iiswagkarl good game

jozef17 piano tiles 2 ist very good

Damla_Dodo It's a very nice game.

jane_harry love this game do u?

Ledubre U play piano and u are relaxed, rly nice game 10/10

Queen1q2w a pretty cool game

petrica888 memories xd

DavenDan too bad it got removed from The Play Store

sheraz419 the original piano tiles is very good but that is filled with ads you cant. play if you connected to internet :persevere:

laraaral2010 I love that game and I am very pro.

creen https://cb.run/ZUIC