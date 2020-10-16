Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM

good game to pass the time XD
dntdani avatar

dntdani

October 17, 2020 at 03:15 AM

good game for more that pass the time. you can actually learn music from this game. culture!
DimitriosTheGOAT avatar

DimitriosTheGOAT

October 20, 2020 at 08:53 PM

This is an ok game. It doesn’t have any music I like tho.
ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

October 21, 2020 at 05:35 PM

how do you play this on Nvidia TV Shield?? :O
970gna avatar

970gna

October 26, 2020 at 03:52 PM

bu tür oyunları pek sevme for xp
kmy_hd avatar

kmy_hd

October 27, 2020 at 05:16 AM

what is this?
AmyAma avatar

AmyAma

October 28, 2020 at 11:38 PM

yeaas

rupesh_kumar4 avatar

rupesh_kumar4

November 4, 2020 at 12:32 PM

abe yrr yeh meri exp kyu nhi bd rhi hai mae itna comments kr rha hu but nhi bd rhi tab se mae level 2 pr atka hu

Almaja avatar

Almaja

November 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM

Ihv9hv8tv9hvj0v8t özvugib
abdullah_masood avatar

abdullah_masood

November 8, 2020 at 03:30 PM

Need really fast fingers.
ANTONJULO avatar

ANTONJULO

November 11, 2020 at 02:10 PM

its a good game now i can do the piano.

ingakcocomelon avatar

ingakcocomelon

November 11, 2020 at 03:12 PM

its a good game now i can do the piano , this is where i learn nice.
21423 avatar

21423

November 12, 2020 at 01:02 AM

ii bence ama daha ii olala bilir
iiswagkarl avatar

iiswagkarl

November 20, 2020 at 01:13 PM

good game
jozef17 avatar

jozef17

November 22, 2020 at 03:03 AM

piano tiles 2 ist very good
Damla_Dodo avatar

Damla_Dodo

December 3, 2020 at 03:26 PM

It's a very nice game.
jane_harry avatar

jane_harry

December 5, 2020 at 02:05 AM

love this game do u?
Ledubre avatar

Ledubre

December 9, 2020 at 01:57 AM

U play piano and u are relaxed, rly nice game 10/10
Queen1q2w avatar

Queen1q2w

December 13, 2020 at 02:14 PM

a pretty cool game
petrica888 avatar

petrica888

December 21, 2020 at 05:14 PM

memories xd
DavenDan avatar

DavenDan

December 22, 2020 at 07:17 PM

too bad it got removed from The Play Store
sheraz419 avatar

sheraz419

December 25, 2020 at 05:02 AM

the original piano tiles is very good but that is filled with ads you cant. play if you connected to internet :persevere:
laraaral2010 avatar

laraaral2010

January 15, 2021 at 07:08 PM

I love that game and I am very pro.
creen avatar

creen

January 19, 2021 at 04:29 AM

https://cb.run/ZUIC
creen avatar

creen

January 19, 2021 at 04:32 AM

https://cb.run/Xaxm piano fingers
