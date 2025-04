Ensarmixi

Check the second page of the roster to see JoJo characters. Controls: Shift: Sprint Q: Dodge F: Block Basic Attack: Mouse1 Space+Mouse1: Aerial Attack Combine Basic Attacks and Aerial Attacks to discover new combos. Use 1,2,3,4 for your character special moves. Transformation: G Developers: Snakeworl,, Melon_Sensei, Chicken_Man Contributors: BIGPAPAMAUI, Sprano, K1LLUA, Nilvaat, jjjakey LES S GO NARUTOOOOO