Is it hard to reach level 5

Gamehagpro13 How long does it take too reach level 5 in Classic Lineage 2?

Verena666 Like 1 hour or so

Gamehagpro13 Okay, thanks for letting me know!!

MatteBRaps Ya so Hard

yes_tony_its_me_ nah it's so ez to get it enjoy

jsebaas es facil, lo puedes competar en menos de 15 minutos





AlexMercer52 it`s very easy





AlexMercer52 i reached lvi 20 from just finshing first quset

Amazingsalt_Z it's easy easy easy

nguyen_ducan no it is so easy

s1lver00 the easiest money I've ever earned

umut477 Really I'm higher than 5 levels I guess 10 level is hard to get reached.

kai_reva yah it's so hard I'm only level 2

yeetermaster it's literally 5minutes....but your screenshot will be rejected, so you have to do it several times

CoolNikiphoros no its actually really easy

CoolNikiphoros i believe that these quests are the best

bilalercan tam anlamıyla 5 dakika .... ancak ekran görüntünüz reddedilecek, bu yüzden birkaç kez yapmanız gerekiyor

shivenkumar98 Gamhag dosent give sg





