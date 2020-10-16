Which weapon is ur best in csgo?

Long Range and when able to purchase one and still have enough money to buy ak the next round if you lose is AWP. Short Range is M4A1 or M4A4 (Depends on how good you play with each one). If you want to use AK47 i suggest learning the spray for it because ak has a recoil that is hard to handle when you don't know the spray patern. For pistols i like to use Deagle (NOT IN THE PISTOL ROUND BECAUSE ITS NOT GOOD). In pistol round you buy armor or defuse kit depending on how the situation is (CT OR T). So these are my suggestions but its based on personal experience so someone maybe has a different set that is better for him, but i must suggest you to try out all weapons and find the one that fits you the best. That would be all from me :D
AWP, Famas, Mag-7, M249, MP7
for me best couple is ak47 and usp s
I am really good in GALIL AR from T-side and in CT side I like the AUG.
im really good with the awp
and on t side with the ak
oh and i live the m4a4 too
Best pistol is CZ75. You can get really good two-round bursts that can easily kill if you headshot. Best smg is MP9. I love the fast firerate of it which is helpful in close quartes! Best rifle is AK. Headshots are oneshot, and you only need 4 bodyshots to kill. I love it, and I think it is the best weapon. The AWP is sometimes good, but you lose in many close quarters fights!
pistol : fiveseven. ar : m4-s shotgun : mag7. machine guns : mp9
ak , m4 , awp ,mp5s ,m4a1s
awp ak m4a4, deagle and the weapons i use the most, I usually just mess around in game though
ak47,awp,m4a4 and desert eagle
AWP because all it takes is one shot above the waist
For me i really use mostly 1)Awp 2)Ak 3)Deag these are my most favorite guns...the most is ak because the recoil is hard and very fun to use..