Which weapon is ur best in csgo?

monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 16, 2020 at 05:49 PM

Comment ur views guys
acika14 avatar

acika14

October 16, 2020 at 07:31 PM

Long Range and when able to purchase one and still have enough money to buy ak the next round if you lose is AWP. Short Range is M4A1 or M4A4 (Depends on how good you play with each one). If you want to use AK47 i suggest learning the spray for it because ak has a recoil that is hard to handle when you don't know the spray patern. For pistols i like to use Deagle (NOT IN THE PISTOL ROUND BECAUSE ITS NOT GOOD). In pistol round you buy armor or defuse kit depending on how the situation is (CT OR T). So these are my suggestions but its based on personal experience so someone maybe has a different set that is better for him, but i must suggest you to try out all weapons and find the one that fits you the best. That would be all from me :D
Bartix1233 avatar

Bartix1233

October 17, 2020 at 03:03 AM

AWP, Famas, Mag-7, M249, MP7
temo3 avatar

temo3

October 17, 2020 at 08:26 PM

for me best couple is ak47 and usp s

AvionAutodestructivo avatar

AvionAutodestructivo

October 17, 2020 at 09:05 PM

the nova is quite good

debilborisartyom avatar

debilborisartyom

October 18, 2020 at 01:05 AM

I am really good in GALIL AR from T-side and in CT side I like the AUG.
Lordzz avatar

Lordzz

October 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

im really good with the awp
Lordzz avatar

Lordzz

October 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

and on t side with the ak
Lordzz avatar

Lordzz

October 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

what about you all?
Lordzz avatar

Lordzz

October 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

oh and i live the m4a4 too
Lordzz avatar

Lordzz

October 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

*like i meant
npc2 avatar

npc2

October 18, 2020 at 09:07 AM

AK and AWP
f6mil avatar

f6mil

October 18, 2020 at 12:25 PM

awp and ak
CoolestCat avatar

CoolestCat

October 18, 2020 at 07:27 PM

Best pistol is CZ75. You can get really good two-round bursts that can easily kill if you headshot. Best smg is MP9. I love the fast firerate of it which is helpful in close quartes! Best rifle is AK. Headshots are oneshot, and you only need 4 bodyshots to kill. I love it, and I think it is the best weapon. The AWP is sometimes good, but you lose in many close quarters fights!
farkasmax123 avatar

farkasmax123

October 18, 2020 at 09:06 PM

pistol : fiveseven. ar : m4-s shotgun : mag7. machine guns : mp9
Akiru avatar

Akiru

October 18, 2020 at 09:41 PM

AK and awp
skingubcom_II avatar

skingubcom_II

October 19, 2020 at 03:08 AM

ak , m4 , awp ,mp5s ,m4a1s

ivebeenplaying avatar

ivebeenplaying

October 19, 2020 at 03:16 AM

awp ak m4a4, deagle and the weapons i use the most, I usually just mess around in game though
KARSITAOoO avatar

KARSITAOoO

October 19, 2020 at 04:04 AM

ak47,awp,m4a4 and desert eagle
Artikal avatar

Artikal

October 19, 2020 at 07:53 PM

P250
exoduspower avatar

exoduspower

November 5, 2020 at 07:20 PM

AUG for sure
Mr_Krays avatar

Mr_Krays

November 9, 2020 at 01:58 AM

AK-47, of course.
Gun20 avatar

Gun20

November 11, 2020 at 05:17 PM

AWP because all it takes is one shot above the waist
Veneno06 avatar

Veneno06

November 11, 2020 at 11:27 PM

ak-47 my best
animelover2 avatar

animelover2

November 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM

For me i really use mostly 1)Awp 2)Ak 3)Deag these are my most favorite guns...the most is ak because the recoil is hard and very fun to use..
12
