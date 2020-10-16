Which weapon is ur best in csgo?

monkey_d_bennoda Comment ur views guys

acika14 Long Range and when able to purchase one and still have enough money to buy ak the next round if you lose is AWP. Short Range is M4A1 or M4A4 (Depends on how good you play with each one). If you want to use AK47 i suggest learning the spray for it because ak has a recoil that is hard to handle when you don't know the spray patern. For pistols i like to use Deagle (NOT IN THE PISTOL ROUND BECAUSE ITS NOT GOOD). In pistol round you buy armor or defuse kit depending on how the situation is (CT OR T). So these are my suggestions but its based on personal experience so someone maybe has a different set that is better for him, but i must suggest you to try out all weapons and find the one that fits you the best. That would be all from me :D

Bartix1233 AWP, Famas, Mag-7, M249, MP7

temo3 for me best couple is ak47 and usp s





AvionAutodestructivo the nova is quite good





debilborisartyom I am really good in GALIL AR from T-side and in CT side I like the AUG.

Lordzz im really good with the awp

Lordzz and on t side with the ak

Lordzz what about you all?

Lordzz oh and i live the m4a4 too

Lordzz *like i meant

npc2 AK and AWP

f6mil awp and ak

CoolestCat Best pistol is CZ75. You can get really good two-round bursts that can easily kill if you headshot. Best smg is MP9. I love the fast firerate of it which is helpful in close quartes! Best rifle is AK. Headshots are oneshot, and you only need 4 bodyshots to kill. I love it, and I think it is the best weapon. The AWP is sometimes good, but you lose in many close quarters fights!

farkasmax123 pistol : fiveseven. ar : m4-s shotgun : mag7. machine guns : mp9

Akiru AK and awp

skingubcom_II ak , m4 , awp ,mp5s ,m4a1s





ivebeenplaying awp ak m4a4, deagle and the weapons i use the most, I usually just mess around in game though

KARSITAOoO ak47,awp,m4a4 and desert eagle

Artikal P250

exoduspower AUG for sure

Mr_Krays AK-47, of course.

Gun20 AWP because all it takes is one shot above the waist

Veneno06 ak-47 my best