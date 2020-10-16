sarafederedica
Which weapon is ur best in csgo?

monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 16, 2020 at 05:46 PM

Just wanna see u guys best weapon
ALISON256YT1 avatar

ALISON256YT1

October 16, 2020 at 06:03 PM

CSGO is eee BAD GANE WEAPONS BAD not the CSGO

ALISON256YT1 avatar

ALISON256YT1

October 16, 2020 at 06:04 PM

EĞER ZULA GİBİ YANİ AYNI CSGO YADA ZULA İKİSİNDEN BİRİSİ ÇALMIŞ BİRBİRİNDEN İKİSİNDEN BİRİSİ SUÇLU

CaptainPhantom avatar

CaptainPhantom

October 18, 2020 at 05:16 PM

ak is the best
Atusbatus7 avatar

Atusbatus7

October 20, 2020 at 10:47 PM

This is good question I think M4?
rodo10101 avatar

rodo10101

October 21, 2020 at 11:01 PM

aug and p2000 for me
debilborisartyom avatar

debilborisartyom

October 22, 2020 at 05:00 PM

According to K/D GALIL is statically the best weapon for me in Rifles, MP-5 in SMGs, Negev in Heavy and USP-S in Pistols.
oscar_wright158 avatar

oscar_wright158

October 22, 2020 at 06:35 PM

i love the nagev, just fun to use. but my best gun would be the galil
kerem5775k avatar

kerem5775k

October 22, 2020 at 06:46 PM

you already know how you keep spamming "HOW"me too
zack285100 avatar

zack285100

October 22, 2020 at 07:51 PM

ak47 and m4a1-s
Hatedddddddd avatar

Hatedddddddd

October 22, 2020 at 08:57 PM

i think awp best weapon ever!
Hatedddddddd avatar

Hatedddddddd

October 22, 2020 at 08:57 PM

but ak good to
Siddhansh avatar

Siddhansh

October 23, 2020 at 12:05 PM

ak is the best
jack_sparrow15 avatar

jack_sparrow15

October 23, 2020 at 02:57 PM

of coursw awp
NitriXx avatar

NitriXx

October 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM

mine is ak47 best weapon for killing.
VansJayy avatar

VansJayy

October 25, 2020 at 01:19 AM

Awp best in my opinion for 1 shot 1 kill but also depend on ur accuracy
Sprky avatar

Sprky

October 25, 2020 at 03:22 PM

ak47 and m4a4
Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 25, 2020 at 06:18 PM

I would definitely say ak47
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

October 26, 2020 at 08:43 PM

i like the m4s
narsist avatar

narsist

October 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM

M4 is my favorite weapon. also i like p90.
Protonik avatar

Protonik

October 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM

ak for me, cuz... ak :D
name20 avatar

name20

October 27, 2020 at 03:45 PM

ak or if you are skilled awp
Gollum3221 avatar

Gollum3221

October 27, 2020 at 04:45 PM

ak-47 or if ur higer rank deagol is enough :P

KobraNejder avatar

KobraNejder

October 27, 2020 at 05:21 PM

AK-47 and m4 as long barrel guns. Deagle and p250 as pistol
crotch avatar

crotch

October 27, 2020 at 09:32 PM

The ak and deagle
