Which weapon is ur best in csgo?

Just wanna see u guys best weapon
CSGO is eee BAD GANE WEAPONS BAD not the CSGO
EĞER ZULA GİBİ YANİ AYNI CSGO YADA ZULA İKİSİNDEN BİRİSİ ÇALMIŞ BİRBİRİNDEN İKİSİNDEN BİRİSİ SUÇLU
This is good question
I think M4?
According to K/D GALIL is statically the best weapon for me in Rifles, MP-5 in SMGs, Negev in Heavy and USP-S in Pistols.
i love the nagev, just fun to use. but my best gun would be the galil
you already know how you keep spamming "HOW"me too
i think awp best weapon ever!
mine is ak47 best weapon for killing.
Awp best in my opinion for 1 shot 1 kill but also depend on ur accuracy
I would definitely say ak47
M4 is my favorite weapon. also i like p90.
ak or if you are skilled awp
ak-47 or if ur higer rank deagol is enough :P
AK-47 and m4 as long barrel guns. Deagle and p250 as pistol