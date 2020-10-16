Which weapon is ur best in csgo?

monkey_d_bennoda Just wanna see u guys best weapon

CaptainPhantom ak is the best

Atusbatus7 This is good question I think M4?

rodo10101 aug and p2000 for me

debilborisartyom According to K/D GALIL is statically the best weapon for me in Rifles, MP-5 in SMGs, Negev in Heavy and USP-S in Pistols.

oscar_wright158 i love the nagev, just fun to use. but my best gun would be the galil

kerem5775k you already know how you keep spamming "HOW"me too

zack285100 ak47 and m4a1-s

Hatedddddddd i think awp best weapon ever!

Hatedddddddd but ak good to

Siddhansh ak is the best

jack_sparrow15 of coursw awp

NitriXx mine is ak47 best weapon for killing.

VansJayy Awp best in my opinion for 1 shot 1 kill but also depend on ur accuracy

Sprky ak47 and m4a4

Lielie25 I would definitely say ak47

SparrowyBlue i like the m4s

narsist M4 is my favorite weapon. also i like p90.

Protonik ak for me, cuz... ak :D



name20 ak or if you are skilled awp

Gollum3221 ak-47 or if ur higer rank deagol is enough :P





KobraNejder AK-47 and m4 as long barrel guns. Deagle and p250 as pistol