unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
CS 1.6 or csgo

Abdallah_Gamer avatar

Abdallah_Gamer

October 16, 2020 at 01:04 PM

hello what is the best game??
pauleees avatar

pauleees

October 16, 2020 at 02:04 PM

cs go for now
Dungeonm0110 avatar

Dungeonm0110

October 16, 2020 at 02:25 PM

csgo is best but 1.6 is dead and better than best
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

October 26, 2020 at 08:44 PM

csgo cuz its smoother
Mr_Krays avatar

Mr_Krays

November 9, 2020 at 05:18 AM

1.6 forever.
M47714_06 avatar

M47714_06

November 9, 2020 at 05:32 AM

csgo

MoePlattur avatar

MoePlattur

November 9, 2020 at 09:36 PM

i never tried 1.6 but i wish i did
Ahmet123tv avatar

Ahmet123tv

November 11, 2020 at 04:57 PM

kesinlikle cs:go illaki bazı kişiler 1.6 diyeceklerdir ama cs:go gerek grafik olsun gerek vuruş hissiyati daha iyi bir oyun.
Gun20 avatar

Gun20

November 11, 2020 at 05:09 PM

CSGO, coming from one that has played both, although CS 1.6 has its goodness and is nostalgic, CSGO is more modern and the weapons look better
MomenGames1 avatar

MomenGames1

November 13, 2020 at 05:51 AM

1.6 is a LEGEND game, CSGO is a modern-day game . 1.6 was more interesting in my opinion
tarumites avatar

tarumites

November 14, 2020 at 08:55 AM

I guess GO is the best.
hsu3030 avatar

hsu3030

November 14, 2020 at 01:31 PM

csgo is best
skardom avatar

skardom

November 14, 2020 at 04:43 PM

Cs:go is better but cs 1.6 is legendary
tarumites avatar

tarumites

November 15, 2020 at 08:44 PM

Everybody knows CSGO is the best.
animelover2 avatar

animelover2

November 16, 2020 at 05:55 PM

cs 1.6 is legend but sadly its dead so now csgo is best
th3tryharder avatar

th3tryharder

November 16, 2020 at 11:33 PM

csgo is best
