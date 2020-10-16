hello what is the best game??
csgo is best but 1.6 is dead and better than best
i never tried 1.6 but i wish i did
kesinlikle cs:go illaki bazı kişiler 1.6 diyeceklerdir ama cs:go gerek grafik olsun gerek vuruş hissiyati daha iyi bir oyun.
CSGO, coming from one that has played both, although CS 1.6 has its goodness and is nostalgic, CSGO is more modern and the weapons look better
1.6 is a LEGEND game, CSGO is a modern-day game . 1.6 was more interesting in my opinion
Cs:go is better but cs 1.6 is legendary
Everybody knows CSGO is the best.
cs 1.6 is legend but sadly its dead so now csgo is best