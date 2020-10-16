CS 1.6 or csgo

Abdallah_Gamer hello what is the best game??

pauleees cs go for now

Dungeonm0110 csgo is best but 1.6 is dead and better than best

SparrowyBlue csgo cuz its smoother

Mr_Krays 1.6 forever.

M47714_06 csgo





MoePlattur i never tried 1.6 but i wish i did

Ahmet123tv kesinlikle cs:go illaki bazı kişiler 1.6 diyeceklerdir ama cs:go gerek grafik olsun gerek vuruş hissiyati daha iyi bir oyun.

Gun20 CSGO, coming from one that has played both, although CS 1.6 has its goodness and is nostalgic, CSGO is more modern and the weapons look better

MomenGames1 1.6 is a LEGEND game, CSGO is a modern-day game . 1.6 was more interesting in my opinion

tarumites I guess GO is the best.

hsu3030 csgo is best

skardom Cs:go is better but cs 1.6 is legendary

tarumites Everybody knows CSGO is the best.

animelover2 cs 1.6 is legend but sadly its dead so now csgo is best