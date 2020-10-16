roblox - Should we buy robux

-should we buy robux ?
did u buy robux ?
we shold never buy robux cause robux is ver expensive
there is no need of buying robux
because if there are platforms like gamehag,rblx ninja,rblx demon,
we can get robux from these platforms
we should say a big thanks to gamehag
so we can robux for free
so there is no need of buying robux
yeah i agree i use those websites too but it does take a long time to get robux and you really need to be patient. if you want immediate robux, you can buy 80 robux for a dollar.
ngl most of those websites are a scam tho
ngl most of these websites are a scam tho
This website isint a scam some tasks like playing games take a bit of time since you have to screenshot ur username and compare it
robux ile karakterimizi güzelleştirebiliriz bence yararlı
roblox ike karakterimizi güzelleştirebiliriz bance yararlryou
I mean, we should but that doesnt mean i will. ;)
The core game is free, and for the most part, players can get away without ever spending a dollar and still have a lot of fun. However, some games you get charged to gain access. In order to pay to play, you might want to purchase Robux. You don't have to join premium to get Robux but it also offers more.
yes nothing is better than robux
