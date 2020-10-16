roblox - Should we buy robux

Rain

jamlocker avatar

jamlocker

October 16, 2020 at 08:14 AM

-should we buy robux ? did u buy robux ? we shold never buy robux cause robux is ver expensive there is no need of buying robux because if there are platforms like gamehag,rblx ninja,rblx demon, we can get robux from these platforms we should say a big thanks to gamehag so we can robux for free so there is no need of buying robux
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM

yeah i agree i use those websites too but it does take a long time to get robux and you really need to be patient. if you want immediate robux, you can buy 80 robux for a dollar.
ahmet_poyraz_hazirci avatar

ahmet_poyraz_hazirci

October 16, 2020 at 01:54 PM

yes me too agree
YeeteritaSenpai avatar

YeeteritaSenpai

October 16, 2020 at 02:40 PM

ngl most of those websites are a scam tho
goku42 avatar

goku42

October 16, 2020 at 07:21 PM

ngl most of these websites are a scam tho
CoochieManDripz avatar

CoochieManDripz

October 17, 2020 at 11:29 AM

This website isint a scam some tasks like playing games take a bit of time since you have to screenshot ur username and compare it


goku42 avatar

goku42

October 17, 2020 at 03:53 PM

goku42 avatar

goku42

October 17, 2020 at 03:53 PM

zhpro123456 avatar

zhpro123456

October 17, 2020 at 06:12 PM

I think this is useful
soulflyxdark avatar

soulflyxdark

October 17, 2020 at 10:36 PM

robux ile karakterimizi güzelleştirebiliriz bence yararlı
goku42 avatar

goku42

October 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM

roblox ike karakterimizi güzelleştirebiliriz bance yararlryou
Randall2413 avatar

Randall2413

October 18, 2020 at 03:43 AM

No don't just join my gw
raijin333 avatar

raijin333

October 18, 2020 at 05:13 AM

i believe so.

bloxplayer avatar

bloxplayer

October 18, 2020 at 05:59 AM

I mean, we should but that doesnt mean i will. ;)
Dobaduvs avatar

Dobaduvs

October 18, 2020 at 11:33 PM

Yea why not
drtpo avatar

drtpo

October 19, 2020 at 01:30 AM

yeah, well if you wanna
ivebeenplaying avatar

ivebeenplaying

October 19, 2020 at 02:50 AM

The core game is free, and for the most part, players can get away without ever spending a dollar and still have a lot of fun. However, some games you get charged to gain access. In order to pay to play, you might want to purchase Robux. You don't have to join premium to get Robux but it also offers more.
thedinoranger avatar

thedinoranger

October 19, 2020 at 11:03 AM

idk i think i agree

sunsetta avatar

sunsetta

October 19, 2020 at 12:04 PM

yes nothing is better than robux
gunnarthegaymer avatar

gunnarthegaymer

October 19, 2020 at 06:57 PM

Robux is a waste
nemam_na_skiny_hellcasecom avatar

nemam_na_skiny_hellcasecom

October 20, 2020 at 02:19 AM

Živí se nejčastěji hmyzem. Jejich rozmnožování je stejně jako u ostatních obojživelníků vázáno na vodní prostředí
