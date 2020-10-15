sarafederedica
Back to Lineage 2 Classic

How do I register a new account on the gamehag link?

ImJohne avatar

ImJohne

October 15, 2020 at 01:13 AM

Cause the problem for me is that I first of all come to the Lineage 2 Essence download link. Second is that there's no register button? help?
wilfredetienne avatar

wilfredetienne

October 15, 2020 at 03:08 AM

i have this problem too and i dont understand why i got this problem?
Carret avatar

Carret

October 15, 2020 at 02:15 PM

i try did this mission but i couldnt. how can i do?
winara165 avatar

winara165

October 16, 2020 at 01:06 PM

try did this mission but i couldnt. how can i do?
pixelwastakensoiusedthis avatar

pixelwastakensoiusedthis

February 11, 2021 at 12:27 AM

How do i tegister an account with gamehag. I have been rejected to many times and I can't contact anyone.
pixelwastakensoiusedthis avatar

pixelwastakensoiusedthis

February 11, 2021 at 12:27 AM

How do i tegister an account with gamehag. I have been rejected to many times and I can't contact anyone.
caferk1232 avatar

caferk1232

April 2, 2021 at 05:36 PM

new account my freind bro save
McSushi avatar

McSushi

April 2, 2021 at 08:24 PM

just make your name like your gamehag name
and screenshot, thats enough
Tokenmaster avatar

Tokenmaster

April 8, 2021 at 12:05 AM

It's pretty easy to press login instead of sign up on the launchers.
I failed like 20 times before i googled my *** off and found the solution which was to press sign up instead of log in.
gys_87 avatar

gys_87

April 16, 2021 at 01:03 PM

Couldn't install the game. Having some issue downloading the game.
AmberAingeal avatar

AmberAingeal

April 19, 2021 at 03:43 AM

It wasn't until after downloading and installing from the 'PLAY FOR FREE' that the register option came up on the site. However, Gamehag rejected first task for me anyway.
cotnebichi avatar

cotnebichi

February 24, 2022 at 08:30 PM

ImJohne u need to download the game first and then register

How do I register a new account on the gamehag link? - Lineage 2 Classic Forum on Gamehag