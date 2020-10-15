How do I register a new account on the gamehag link?

Cause the problem for me is that I first of all come to the Lineage 2 Essence download link. Second is that there's no register button? help?
i have this problem too and i dont understand why i got this problem?
i try did this mission but i couldnt. how can i do?
try did this mission but i couldnt. how can i do?
How do i tegister an account with gamehag. I have been rejected to many times and I can't contact anyone.
How do i tegister an account with gamehag. I have been rejected to many times and I can't contact anyone.
new account my freind bro save
just make your name like your gamehag name
and screenshot, thats enough
It's pretty easy to press login instead of sign up on the launchers.
I failed like 20 times before i googled my *** off and found the solution which was to press sign up instead of log in.
Couldn't install the game. Having some issue downloading the game.
It wasn't until after downloading and installing from the 'PLAY FOR FREE' that the register option came up on the site. However, Gamehag rejected first task for me anyway.
ImJohne u need to download the game first and then register