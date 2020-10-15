Rain

i dont have how to get points in game hag

anish_koirala

October 15, 2020 at 12:00 AM

for vbucks i wanted it.
AlphaSkober

October 15, 2020 at 12:12 AM

okay lol i do that for coints

AlphaSkober

October 15, 2020 at 12:13 AM

i just spam to get level 2

AlphaSkober

October 15, 2020 at 12:13 AM

you need to play gasmes
AlphaSkober

October 15, 2020 at 12:13 AM

YAY LEVEL 2 IS SON

AlphaSkober

October 15, 2020 at 12:13 AM

level 2 ayy yayy ayy ay
anish_koirala

October 15, 2020 at 12:20 AM

which games
anish_koirala

October 15, 2020 at 12:20 AM

plese give me some tips
WHOOOSHHH

October 15, 2020 at 01:08 AM

I'm a beginner here at gamehag, it's kind of difficult to get SG for me because IDK much about this, I'm kind of exploring the site right now sooo... GOODLUCK TO ALL OF US XD
WHOOOSHHH

October 15, 2020 at 01:09 AM

Do y'all guys have tips or something? XD

Poweful_Pieface

October 15, 2020 at 03:09 AM

hdianahd hwha
stevendarrenw

October 15, 2020 at 04:22 AM

Idk just talk in the forums.
goku42

October 15, 2020 at 06:01 PM

sab3rson_camel

October 15, 2020 at 06:24 PM

Its takes some work to get sg, but gaming is definitely one of the easiest ways to get sg.
