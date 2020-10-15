i dont have how to get points in game hag

okay lol i do that for coints
i just spam to get level 2
I'm a beginner here at gamehag, it's kind of difficult to get SG for me because IDK much about this, I'm kind of exploring the site right now sooo... GOODLUCK TO ALL OF US XD
Do y'all guys have tips or something? XD
Idk just talk in the forums.
I'm a beginner here at gamehag, it's kind of difficult to get SG for me because IDK much about this, I'm kind of exploring the site right now sooo... GOODLUCK TO ALL OF US
Its takes some work to get sg, but gaming is definitely one of the easiest ways to get sg.