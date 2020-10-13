krishmahato086
soutomscsbaj avatar

soutomscsbaj

October 13, 2020 at 09:59 PM

How to finish the third task?
Blankko avatar

Blankko

October 15, 2020 at 01:38 AM

Same, they told me to buy the reward so I did and now they're saying make sure I did everything right even though they literally have no instructions to begin with.
CodeRipple avatar

CodeRipple

October 15, 2020 at 11:41 AM

I just saved up eagles from the beginning of the task
Gamehagpro13 avatar

Gamehagpro13

October 15, 2020 at 05:39 PM

They told me that I needed to buy the golden eagles not just save them up as I had 157 GE and over 20 wins and my submission was still rejected.
jordon_busch avatar

jordon_busch

October 16, 2020 at 05:07 AM

Can you buy the eagles with SG?
FitzgigUK avatar

FitzgigUK

November 7, 2020 at 09:37 PM

Same happened to me, I have 20 wins and 240 golden eagles and the task is rejected.

