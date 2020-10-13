How to finish the third task?

Blankko Same, they told me to buy the reward so I did and now they're saying make sure I did everything right even though they literally have no instructions to begin with.

CodeRipple I just saved up eagles from the beginning of the task

Gamehagpro13 They told me that I needed to buy the golden eagles not just save them up as I had 157 GE and over 20 wins and my submission was still rejected.

jordon_busch Can you buy the eagles with SG?