How to finish the third task?
Same, they told me to buy the reward so I did and now they're saying make sure I did everything right even though they literally have no instructions to begin with.
I just saved up eagles from the beginning of the task
They told me that I needed to buy the golden eagles not just save them up as I had 157 GE and over 20 wins and my submission was still rejected.
Can you buy the eagles with SG?
Same happened to me, I have 20 wins and 240 golden eagles and the task is rejected.