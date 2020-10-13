should i buy bloxburg?

elliezai I recently got enough robux to buy bloxburg but I'm still debating on whether it's actually worth it. Should I buy bloxburg or just buy things for my roblox avatar?

matei1122 no is just agae eme and cost 5003009294023 robuxlol

pterodactyl286 nah don't, it is a bit boring, i bought it and only play it for a month

hiepdeptraibodoi i think you should do that

bucketbucketheadd i think it's a waste unless you can build houses nicely, it's hard

HErik2007 I think yes bc that is really good game

chaoscrazyman I personally bought the game because of the creativity you can put into it you can build whatever you want as a house and work at different jobs to get money is sort of addicting and you can see other people's houses and it's a lot of fun.

GAMING_LINTER yass! buy it if you want to! :D

HenkdeSteen331 Bloxburg is a pretty cool game, so if you want to buy it, go ahead!

testerunseila nah if you got the sims ur good. the building part is quite fun but the rest is totally boring rocitezins its free and is basicly the same concept but better explored

edilumi1 yeahh its a cool game

soulflyxdark hyır o kadar güzel değil bence

Vouldiouz the game is good i recommend you to buy it especially if your a roleplayer

OccultFuture How is everyone?!

Ejmusicalgeek yes you should buy bloxburg it's really fun (obviously my opinion) I could spend hours on there

Kutsal_Burger Your choose

ItsJami Yes because its a great game but tbh its your choice

kyle_ayuste_robles I personally bought the game because of the creativity you can put into it you can build whatever you want as a house and work at different jobs to get money is sort of addicting haha copy

roddddddddd i think u should buy it its a great game and u can like build manually also its great for u if ur a roleplayer

Poweful_Pieface i watch videos on games before buying them w bobux

judegerald1 i watch gameplay before i buy this game

SparrowyBlue game is ok

yoyoyoyoyjaj i need robux

yoyoyoyoyjaj just robux