I recently got enough robux to buy bloxburg but I'm still debating on whether it's actually worth it. Should I buy bloxburg or just buy things for my roblox avatar?
nah don't, it is a bit boring, i bought it and only play it for a month
i think you should do that
i think it's a waste unless you can build houses nicely, it's hard
I think yes bc that is really good game
I personally bought the game because of the creativity you can put into it you can build whatever you want as a house and work at different jobs to get money is sort of addicting and you can see other people's houses and it's a lot of fun.
yass! buy it if you want to! :D
Bloxburg is a pretty cool game, so if you want to buy it, go ahead!
nah if you got the sims ur good. the building part is quite fun but the rest is totally boring rocitezins its free and is basicly the same concept but better explored
hyır o kadar güzel değil bence
the game is good i recommend you to buy it especially if your a roleplayer
yes you should buy bloxburg it's really fun (obviously my opinion) I could spend hours on there
Yes because its a great game but tbh its your choice
i think u should buy it its a great game and u can like build manually also its great for u if ur a roleplayer
i watch videos on games before buying them w bobux
i watch gameplay before i buy this game