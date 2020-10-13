Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to Roblox

should i buy bloxburg?

elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 13, 2020 at 04:08 PM

I recently got enough robux to buy bloxburg but I'm still debating on whether it's actually worth it. Should I buy bloxburg or just buy things for my roblox avatar?
matei1122 avatar

matei1122

October 13, 2020 at 05:18 PM

no is just agae eme and cost 5003009294023 robuxlol
pterodactyl286 avatar

pterodactyl286

October 13, 2020 at 07:36 PM

nah don't, it is a bit boring, i bought it and only play it for a month
hiepdeptraibodoi avatar

hiepdeptraibodoi

October 13, 2020 at 07:39 PM

i think you should do that
bucketbucketheadd avatar

bucketbucketheadd

October 13, 2020 at 07:46 PM

i think it's a waste unless you can build houses nicely, it's hard
HErik2007 avatar

HErik2007

October 13, 2020 at 11:22 PM

I think yes bc that is really good game
chaoscrazyman avatar

chaoscrazyman

October 14, 2020 at 12:00 AM

I personally bought the game because of the creativity you can put into it you can build whatever you want as a house and work at different jobs to get money is sort of addicting and you can see other people's houses and it's a lot of fun.
GAMING_LINTER avatar

GAMING_LINTER

October 14, 2020 at 04:45 PM

yass! buy it if you want to! :D
HenkdeSteen331 avatar

HenkdeSteen331

October 15, 2020 at 07:39 PM

Bloxburg is a pretty cool game, so if you want to buy it, go ahead!
testerunseila avatar

testerunseila

October 16, 2020 at 05:19 AM

nah if you got the sims ur good. the building part is quite fun but the rest is totally boring rocitezins its free and is basicly the same concept but better explored
edilumi1 avatar

edilumi1

October 16, 2020 at 05:33 AM

yeahh its a cool game
soulflyxdark avatar

soulflyxdark

October 19, 2020 at 04:16 PM

hyır o kadar güzel değil bence
Vouldiouz avatar

Vouldiouz

October 20, 2020 at 08:59 PM

the game is good i recommend you to buy it especially if your a roleplayer
OccultFuture avatar

OccultFuture

October 20, 2020 at 09:00 PM

How is everyone?!
Ejmusicalgeek avatar

Ejmusicalgeek

October 20, 2020 at 09:21 PM

yes you should buy bloxburg it's really fun (obviously my opinion) I could spend hours on there
Kutsal_Burger avatar

Kutsal_Burger

October 20, 2020 at 09:46 PM

Your choose
ItsJami avatar

ItsJami

October 22, 2020 at 07:20 AM

Yes because its a great game but tbh its your choice
kyle_ayuste_robles avatar

kyle_ayuste_robles

October 22, 2020 at 07:28 AM

I personally bought the game because of the creativity you can put into it you can build whatever you want as a house and work at different jobs to get money is sort of addicting haha copy
roddddddddd avatar

roddddddddd

October 22, 2020 at 07:55 AM

i think u should buy it its a great game and u can like build manually also its great for u if ur a roleplayer
Poweful_Pieface avatar

Poweful_Pieface

October 22, 2020 at 09:13 AM

i watch videos on games before buying them w bobux
judegerald1 avatar

judegerald1

October 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM

i watch gameplay before i buy this game
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

October 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM

game is ok
yoyoyoyoyjaj avatar

yoyoyoyoyjaj

October 28, 2020 at 12:13 PM

i need robux
yoyoyoyoyjaj avatar

yoyoyoyoyjaj

October 28, 2020 at 12:13 PM

just robux
yoyoyoyoyjaj avatar

yoyoyoyoyjaj

October 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM

i want robux
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy