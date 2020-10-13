pubg i,s good ?

I played the mobile version and I can clearly tell you it's not worth it, the pc edition is something else completely, totally reccomended
I think this game is good
hi hello hello hi hi hello hello hi hi hello
hi hello hi hello hi hello hi hello hi hello
hola buenos dias como estan no se hablar ingles pero les dije buenos dias en ingles para uqe vean que si se por lo menos 3
merhaba ben benım bende you are student pubg mobıle rank
I did not play this game but played a similar one
my brother loves this game