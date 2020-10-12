nah without aim assist console players cant play fortnite
Reach 3 level of your account
Don't even try to do it lol
umm i joined randomly before page loaded XD
its easier to play on mobile
till now i have only heard that fornite for kids and pubg for big people. but im never gonna believe that :)
The game just sucks and it's for little kids. That's all i had to say.
Other games are way better than Fortnite, but just because Fortnite is famous doesn't mean it's good. I mean look at Roblox, Minecraft or Among us. They are fun and popular.
Fortnite should die I got scammed