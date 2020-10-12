Rain

what do you think about adopt me?

f0f8fe avatar

f0f8fe

October 12, 2020 at 11:40 AM

the game is fun but i think most of players always trades in the mainmap and dont do anything other than that but its just my opinion. adopt me is a great game go check it out :)
f0f8fe avatar

f0f8fe

October 12, 2020 at 11:41 AM

pls comment your opinion ????
goku42 avatar

goku42

October 13, 2020 at 03:27 AM

goku42

October 13, 2020 at 03:27 AM
edilumi1 avatar

edilumi1

October 13, 2020 at 03:43 AM

oof bruh
thatoneweirds avatar

thatoneweirds

October 13, 2020 at 04:32 AM

its fun walking around and u can talk to your friends.
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 13, 2020 at 09:53 AM

this game is fun to play.
It is a roleplaying game
DONH220 avatar

DONH220

October 13, 2020 at 10:04 AM

привет я люблю роьакси

DONH220 avatar

DONH220

October 13, 2020 at 10:04 AM

привет я люблю роьакси

jemuel_buena avatar

jemuel_buena

October 13, 2020 at 10:18 AM

hi

IAmNewHI avatar

IAmNewHI

October 13, 2020 at 12:38 PM

it broke roblox
GAMING_LINTER avatar

GAMING_LINTER

October 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM

adopt me is a game in roblox!
xKiwixx avatar

xKiwixx

October 14, 2020 at 12:52 AM

I think that it used to be wayy more fun.. now no one is roleplaying and just keep sending trade requests
AbokenWoken avatar

AbokenWoken

October 14, 2020 at 06:00 AM

Adopt me? more like killmenow
goku42 avatar

goku42

October 14, 2020 at 02:13 PM

goku42

October 14, 2020 at 02:13 PM
