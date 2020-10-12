what do you think about adopt me?

the game is fun but i think most of players always trades in the mainmap and dont do anything other than that but its just my opinion. adopt me is a great game go check it out :)
pls comment your opinion ????
its fun walking around and u can talk to your friends.
this game is fun to play.
It is a roleplaying game
adopt me is a game in roblox!
I think that it used to be wayy more fun.. now no one is roleplaying and just keep sending trade requests
Adopt me? more like killmenow
