will CS:GO Skins have an impact or advantages in playing ?

Supergamer157 will it really have any advantages such as increased accuracy,etc ???

incrafter No, Skins are only for Aesthetics

R0n1nS4mur41 If it's really pretty, you'll distract the other team. Stat-track is nice.

But yeah it's really just cosmetic. If you want to make money off them then that's a whole differnt ball park...



Supergamer157 Oh, i thought it would increase weapon accuracy. My bad :/

ADAMACAM25 fully cosmetic

Ardakarakose hello guys my name is arda my dream robux ;DD

li_thnh need some free csgo skin





Supergamer157 Free CS:GO Skin ? @li_thnh