what is the second tasks??
the second task on the game is level 10
is easy the game to got high level
how much days does it took for you to level up ?
It would take only 10 mins to reach level 15
i got to 20lvl in 10 mins
No I got of of 100 in 1 min
second task is also very easy to reach level 10.
yeah its easy to reach like level 20 i did i reached level 20 in 30mins.
yeah why not i am not gaining any xp after level 2 98%
nice game so nice :smiley:
çok güzel dimi nerde arasak vl ler i
i did it this task but my task rejected. pls fix this bug
i dont play these type of game because I'm to small to