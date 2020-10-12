what is the second tasks

denizdemir what is the second tasks??

wilfredetienne the second task on the game is level 10

is easy the game to got high level

trunesh01 nice

edilumi1 Its hard to get exp

Supergamer157 how much days does it took for you to level up ?

Hhlinh1241997 hello cuu cho tien di

Supergamer157 It would take only 10 mins to reach level 15

_tofking_ i got to 20lvl in 10 mins

Salman_20 No I got of of 100 in 1 min

Ammar27 hi how are u

MaxxND second task is also very easy to reach level 10.





NitriXx yeah its easy to reach like level 20 i did i reached level 20 in 30mins.

suddenblaster yeah why not i am not gaining any xp after level 2 98%

prex_claiton nice game so nice :smiley:

adem_kurnaz çok güzel dimi nerde arasak vl ler i

adem_kurnaz lvl vvermes

adem_kurnaz önk güzel efsane bişey

adem_kurnaz efee bişey

narsist i did it this task but my task rejected. pls fix this bug