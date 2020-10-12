Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
Back to Lineage 2 Classic

what is the second tasks

denizdemir avatar

denizdemir

October 12, 2020 at 01:15 AM

what is the second tasks??
wilfredetienne avatar

wilfredetienne

October 12, 2020 at 02:05 AM

the second task on the game is level 10
is easy the game to got high level
trunesh01 avatar

trunesh01

October 12, 2020 at 08:33 PM

nice
edilumi1 avatar

edilumi1

October 13, 2020 at 05:54 AM

Its hard to get exp
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 13, 2020 at 09:51 AM

how much days does it took for you to level up ?
Hhlinh1241997 avatar

Hhlinh1241997

October 13, 2020 at 12:33 PM

hello cuu cho tien di
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 14, 2020 at 05:59 PM

It would take only 10 mins to reach level 15
_tofking_ avatar

_tofking_

October 16, 2020 at 03:15 AM

i got to 20lvl in 10 mins
Salman_20 avatar

Salman_20

October 23, 2020 at 09:18 PM

No I got of of 100 in 1 min
Ammar27 avatar

Ammar27

October 24, 2020 at 06:19 AM

hi how are u
MaxxND avatar

MaxxND

October 24, 2020 at 02:22 PM

second task is also very easy to reach level 10.

NitriXx avatar

NitriXx

October 25, 2020 at 12:00 AM

yeah its easy to reach like level 20 i did i reached level 20 in 30mins.
suddenblaster avatar

suddenblaster

October 25, 2020 at 11:58 AM

yeah why not i am not gaining any xp after level 2 98%
prex_claiton avatar

prex_claiton

October 25, 2020 at 01:50 PM

nice game so nice :smiley:
adem_kurnaz avatar

adem_kurnaz

October 25, 2020 at 03:19 PM

çok güzel dimi nerde arasak vl ler i
adem_kurnaz avatar

adem_kurnaz

October 25, 2020 at 03:20 PM

lvl vvermes
adem_kurnaz avatar

adem_kurnaz

October 25, 2020 at 03:20 PM

önk güzel efsane bişey
adem_kurnaz avatar

adem_kurnaz

October 25, 2020 at 03:20 PM

efee bişey
narsist avatar

narsist

October 26, 2020 at 10:48 PM

i did it this task but my task rejected. pls fix this bug
Criticalopsforlife avatar

Criticalopsforlife

October 27, 2020 at 09:01 AM

i dont play these type of game because I'm to small to
