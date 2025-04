Deathmatch or casual?

Autokade always play casual...deathmatch will surely make your aim better but you won't be able to increase your game sense

Supergamer157 deathmatch can be used to improve your aim and also can be used to farm xp

whereas casual will make you get better at that map you played

gabix_csgocasescom I think deathmatch. Casual is ****.

gabix_csgocasescom Do you like casual? I'm not.