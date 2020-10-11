roblox so kid

roblox not only for kids. and minecraft! so humans pls stop hate this games only for that!
I love roblox and everything, but it's technically the most dangerous game out there
i love roblox i would sacrifice my iown life
roblos not only for kids and minecraft so humans pls stop hate this games only for that
Farming and Friends is a fun, cooperative farming experience. No longer will you farm with your hands! Use your own tractors, plows, and other pieces of equipment to tend to your crops and .
Supported on both PC and Mobile devices!
If you experience any issues, contact us on our Twitter, post on our group wall, or message us directly!
Builder/Organizer: gdunn2
Scripter: Elocore
Scripter: mutex_lock
Erm...not really...cause roblox has builder and scripter they all not child or kid....
Erm...not really...cause roblox has builder and scripter they all not child or kid..
Goku42 of course the game is for kids its made for kids if you just don't love it don't play it and only toxic people write hate comments about a game thats made for ''kids'' what do you expect??? :clown:
