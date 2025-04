Skins on gamehag

Blankko Has anyone bought skins off gamehag? How'd it go and what did you do with it? like sell it or trade it?

EenMeeuwtje yeah kinda bad skins

Joke_Keeper beter use gems to buy games

Blankko gotcha! Thanks for the responses guys!

Supergamer157 buy steam USD and buy skins directly from marketplace to get a better quality skins.

Game hag gives battle scarred skins

Federaljohnson78 If you have too many soul gems, don't spen on it.

Choosing the game is more profitable

Davidggamer don't buy skins buy game