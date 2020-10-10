Anyone love Royale High?

nghia_uniconr Royale High can be a little pricey tho

GAMING_LINTER yass royale high is my fav game in roblox! :3

selim123e Royale High? More like ODers meetup





its_amysgaming I love to play royale high! It is such a fun game to play even if you don't have all the gamepasses.

matei1122 i like this game

testerunseila I do I love that game its amazing :blush::blush:

Chania I do play a bit it’s very realistic for some items

SomeTest Sure I do, I play the game everyday.

paks_tagapingist I don't like it

supersonic_spy nah wat abt one punch man destiny

sunsetta i hate royal high