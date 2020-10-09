Quest number 4

Luck420 Hello i cant complet task 4 and i provide a correct image Task 4=150 eagles and 20wins

CrazyStuntMan135 Think the problem is that you have to buy 150 eagles from gamehag itself. I'm having that problem right now too

eth_canon i bought GEs with a bank card and that was OK

Luck420 wut does u mean by that?





Luck420 That u bouth 150sg from the war thunder store or from gamehag?

BONIS__ Guys if you go to the "battles" page, there is a function called "tutorials". Each one of the starter tutorials for Air, Ground and Naval give 100 GEs upon completion. Just finish two, and you'd have enough.

BONIS__ Though I'm not sure how they check it, and they might deny people who haven't actually bought GE's from Gaijin. I'm working on it now so I'll have a solid answer by tomorrow.

Luck420 i have 300 GE and won 20 matches andd they say its not valid

JohnYKism i told u dont play this game, this game rip you off... uninstall and never played it. this game demands your money... you have to buy items with your real money to get something which u might cant redeem..



pauleees i told u dont play this game, this game rip you off... uninstall and never played it. this game demands your money... you have to buy items with your real money to get something which u might cant redeem.. yes





OriZonSFM i told u dont play this game, this game rip you off... uninstall and never played it. this game demands your money... you have to buy items with your real money to get something which u might cant redeem.. yes







