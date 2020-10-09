KilboBaginz420
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

Back to War Thunder

Quest number 4

Luck420 avatar

Luck420

October 9, 2020 at 09:32 PM

Hello i cant complet task 4 and i provide a correct image Task 4=150 eagles and 20wins
CrazyStuntMan135 avatar

CrazyStuntMan135

October 10, 2020 at 09:04 AM

Think the problem is that you have to buy 150 eagles from gamehag itself. I'm having that problem right now too
eth_canon avatar

eth_canon

October 13, 2020 at 07:52 PM

i bought GEs with a bank card and that was OK
Luck420 avatar

Luck420

October 14, 2020 at 01:18 AM

wut does u mean by that?

Luck420 avatar

Luck420

October 14, 2020 at 01:19 AM

That u bouth 150sg from the war thunder store or from gamehag?
BONIS__ avatar

BONIS__

October 14, 2020 at 06:21 AM

Guys if you go to the "battles" page, there is a function called "tutorials". Each one of the starter tutorials for Air, Ground and Naval give 100 GEs upon completion. Just finish two, and you'd have enough.
BONIS__ avatar

BONIS__

October 14, 2020 at 06:24 AM

Though I'm not sure how they check it, and they might deny people who haven't actually bought GE's from Gaijin. I'm working on it now so I'll have a solid answer by tomorrow.
Luck420 avatar

Luck420

October 14, 2020 at 02:53 PM

i have 300 GE and won 20 matches andd they say its not valid
JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

October 14, 2020 at 07:20 PM

i told u dont play this game, this game rip you off... uninstall and never played it. this game demands your money... you have to buy items with your real money to get something which u might cant redeem..
pauleees avatar

pauleees

October 15, 2020 at 12:59 PM

i told u dont play this game, this game rip you off... uninstall and never played it. this game demands your money... you have to buy items with your real money to get something which u might cant redeem.. yes

OriZonSFM avatar

OriZonSFM

January 19, 2021 at 07:09 AM

i told u dont play this game, this game rip you off... uninstall and never played it. this game demands your money... you have to buy items with your real money to get something which u might cant redeem.. yes



gamehagcom142 avatar

gamehagcom142

January 19, 2021 at 08:51 PM

i have dont say rondom
