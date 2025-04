arsenal need to add butterfly knife in the shop

DenisRo18 i wasnt butterfly in arsenal pleaaaaaaaase add it

DenisRo18 i mean i need this knife

Shadowfathi roblox is the best





panos_baz butterfly knife good idea



Markondoy Yeah arsenal should but if not it's okay

lucastare YEAH





aaa1234567 it comes to the shop sometimes for 1200 bucks but you can just open a melee case and test your luck