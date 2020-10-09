Rain

Who all play Flee The Facility

jamlockeralt avatar

jamlockeralt

October 9, 2020 at 01:28 PM

Its a very good and cool game
BadOmer avatar

BadOmer

October 9, 2020 at 02:04 PM

yeah
ahmet_poyraz_hazirci avatar

ahmet_poyraz_hazirci

October 9, 2020 at 02:10 PM

İ played that game
itwas1122 avatar

itwas1122

October 9, 2020 at 02:36 PM

mine craft is more better than roblox
lucastare avatar

lucastare

October 9, 2020 at 06:08 PM

YEAH

lucastare avatar

lucastare

October 9, 2020 at 06:08 PM

GAMING_LINTER avatar

GAMING_LINTER

October 14, 2020 at 04:48 PM

i play flee the facility with my friends, its a cool game.

pokeashgreninja1 avatar

pokeashgreninja1

October 15, 2020 at 04:42 AM

flee the facility e bem legal e interessante
astrodeli avatar

astrodeli

October 15, 2020 at 09:07 AM

Very interesting its funny when you dress up as a scary person and you are the beast
Albertluis avatar

Albertluis

October 15, 2020 at 10:38 AM

i played roblox and is good i grind for robux with this website so i loved it
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 15, 2020 at 01:25 PM

yeah i used to play them a lot with friends, but now i think it's pretty boring
paulo_angelo_d_panzo avatar

paulo_angelo_d_panzo

October 15, 2020 at 01:32 PM

it is a good gamee duddee
Carret avatar

Carret

October 15, 2020 at 02:14 PM

i play and i like this game
ardaa2332 avatar

ardaa2332

October 15, 2020 at 02:14 PM

robloxdan daha iyi bir oyun yok bence

ardaa2332 avatar

ardaa2332

October 15, 2020 at 02:15 PM

harika bir oyun

R3DR0S3S avatar

R3DR0S3S

October 15, 2020 at 05:04 PM

Flee the Facility is fun, but once I got stuck in a wall, so that wasn't great.
goku42 avatar

goku42

October 15, 2020 at 06:42 PM

goku42 avatar

goku42

October 15, 2020 at 06:43 PM

HenkdeSteen331 avatar

HenkdeSteen331

October 15, 2020 at 07:14 PM

wait wut is that game? never heard of it lol
