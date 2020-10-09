Who all play Flee The Facility

Its a very good and cool game
mine craft is more better than roblox
i play flee the facility with my friends, its a cool game.
flee the facility e bem legal e interessante
Very interesting its funny when you dress up as a scary person and you are the beast
i played roblox and is good i grind for robux with this website so i loved it
yeah i used to play them a lot with friends, but now i think it's pretty boring
it is a good gamee duddee
i play and i like this game
robloxdan daha iyi bir oyun yok bence
Flee the Facility is fun, but once I got stuck in a wall, so that wasn't great.
wait wut is that game? never heard of it lol