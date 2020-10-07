Rain

My opinion on ROBLOX

spark_guilty avatar

spark_guilty

October 7, 2020 at 10:16 PM

note: I am not a 10 year old. I am 21 years old, but I really enjoy playing ROBLOX. Normally people of my age are doing CS GO, COD, or GTA. But I still play ROBLOX, people on discord say that I am acting like I'm 10 and stuff and I really don't like that. What is your opinion on playing ROBLOX at my age?
Dany_14_ avatar

Dany_14_

October 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM

Well almost simillar age as you are. If you're really bored, then It's fun. But I still enjoy playing it too.
Infinite_Night avatar

Infinite_Night

October 8, 2020 at 02:16 AM

I like playing Roblox if i'm bored and I have nothing to play :P
Oxyuraa avatar

Oxyuraa

October 8, 2020 at 08:29 AM

welp im too very "old" to play roblox too, but i enjoy it nevertheless, more as a developer than just playing games :| . Also, Roblox is changing pretty fast right now, so it will be pretty common in the future to see older masses, for the Engine is getting better and so are the developers (take Room 2 and Mad City as examples)
IYEETBABIES avatar

IYEETBABIES

October 8, 2020 at 09:06 AM

I think it's a nice game to play alone, or with your friends. You can also make friends. It has it's ups and downs, but overall it's a nice game.
jstnpntrs21 avatar

jstnpntrs21

October 8, 2020 at 10:14 AM

we're actually on same age and that not a reason that we should stop playing what we like, they are not the one should dictate what we should and should not to do in our life.JUST STAY WHAT YOU ARE BRO, THAT'S YOU LIFE :blush::wink:
jstnpntrs21 avatar

jstnpntrs21

October 8, 2020 at 10:16 AM

im going to be a toad here in gamehag haha,welp,idk what will happen
jamlockeralt avatar

jamlockeralt

October 8, 2020 at 10:36 AM

yeah roblox is entartaining for almost any age and its a game where you can chill with your friends
Shadowfathi avatar

Shadowfathi

October 8, 2020 at 11:52 AM

i need robux
Shadowfathi avatar

Shadowfathi

October 8, 2020 at 11:52 AM

please help
Shadowfathi avatar

Shadowfathi

October 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM

user : fathiaa12
Shadowfathi avatar

Shadowfathi

October 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM

:100: please help
