How I get my robux, Read Desc.

larjoh

October 2, 2020 at 09:32 PM

If you go to the chests on gamehag, and scroll all the way down, you should see the robux chest I sometimes buy the robux chest. But if you want the amount you want for sure then, you can buy the robux on Collect the Rewards' And the amount you want.
ryanballer4life7 avatar

ryanballer4life7

October 2, 2020 at 09:59 PM

nice imma do that
larjoh avatar

larjoh

October 2, 2020 at 10:01 PM

That's great lol
TheOnlyRealKing avatar

TheOnlyRealKing

October 2, 2020 at 10:09 PM

I need some robux too
larjoh avatar

larjoh

October 2, 2020 at 10:14 PM

TheOnlyReal well if you follow the steps it should work but, maybe I did not show the part where, you need gems to get the chest or the amount you want but, you just gotta do things like surveys and stuff like that, and im sure you'll get you're robux.
Kcmcginga avatar

Kcmcginga

October 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM

uhm
MOCAKING avatar

MOCAKING

October 3, 2020 at 06:14 AM

buy em its the only way
Philistine avatar

Philistine

October 3, 2020 at 08:08 AM

No this Website helps to get ROBUX
THANK THE LORD!
raquelalotiot avatar

raquelalotiot

October 3, 2020 at 08:21 AM

i need robux too ;(

printerbebi avatar

printerbebi

October 3, 2020 at 09:14 AM

tysm! can i have robux :((
larjoh avatar

larjoh

October 3, 2020 at 12:22 PM

Idk how to give robux so idk
CoolLeaf avatar

CoolLeaf

October 3, 2020 at 01:12 PM

u buy them lol
Tootiredtothink avatar

Tootiredtothink

October 7, 2020 at 01:36 AM

They are different games you can earn robux but it take time my friend very much time it easier to use real money for robux
NewLazy avatar

NewLazy

October 7, 2020 at 03:49 AM

this is not helpful lol
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 7, 2020 at 06:08 AM

you might have a chance to get 1000 robux from a robux chest but however this is not guaranteed and you need to be really lucky when buying chests. would you rather spend 450 sg on 5 robux or 120 sg for 5 robux? it's your choice.
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 7, 2020 at 08:32 AM

you can either buy a robux chest or purchase robux directly from shop
nnaahhiil avatar

nnaahhiil

October 7, 2020 at 09:02 AM

i really need robux

nnaahhiil avatar

nnaahhiil

October 7, 2020 at 09:03 AM

but i dont have enough gems
Bruj123 avatar

Bruj123

October 7, 2020 at 09:55 AM

then do the contracts
username356 avatar

username356

October 7, 2020 at 11:03 AM

great advice
Sunnypig avatar

Sunnypig

October 7, 2020 at 11:22 AM

Do task in game hag
nemanja_mirkovic avatar

nemanja_mirkovic

October 7, 2020 at 05:31 PM

ye do tasks in game hag and reach lv 3
not that easy

Sunnypig avatar

Sunnypig

October 7, 2020 at 07:02 PM

Do tasks for robux
panos_baz avatar

panos_baz

October 8, 2020 at 04:30 PM

i prefer doing minigames so i dont have to download other things
