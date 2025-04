Why do you think roblox is soo popular?

Sunshine_Dazzle I do not have words! What do you all think?

Doobleking I think is because we can make whatever game you want

foxhun123 9 year old childrens





proaligamer200 its a pluggin and play game that has more games than eny other game

Sunshine_Dazzle hmm





imluchy003 because it has a variety of games that children could choose from