Reward rejected saying not new account

My reward was rejected saying my account is not new, what do i do
same bro ,i am also facing the same problem
i have same problem here but i doing so many test what is problem. so got the conclusion is
1. be sure email gamehag same email to account game
2.make sure you register through gamehag link like "play for free"
3.do not sign up by google u must use via email by doing this you will verification. most important is verification you email if you not verification email mean you not signup properly
thnx bro,i'll use all ur method possibly this time they will accept my task
I sent the screenshot again as mine was new and legit and they finally accepted it
I did the procedure but some how repeated the verify email part and after task got rejected i sent my screen shot again; hopefully it will finally be accepted cause mine is also new account.
I'm on my third task and it says task rejected having more then one account is not allowed but I only have one account
Will my task still get accepted if I went 1 level higher than what was required?
Is it working with standart Lineage 2? Or u have to pay 2 play Lineage 2 Classic and it will be accepted?
anyone whose screenshots are being rejected i think reuploading different screenshots should help
@runti38 the tasks are of lineage 2 essence where the play for free button directs you to
created 2 new accounts under "play for free" button and both were rejected :/
this has so many bugs just report it direct so it can resolve fast
i have the same problem and don't know why.
