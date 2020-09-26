Reward rejected saying not new account

pd721 My reward was rejected saying my account is not new, what do i do

bublu0p same bro ,i am also facing the same problem

nandaneo i have same problem here but i doing so many test what is problem. so got the conclusion is

1. be sure email gamehag same email to account game

2.make sure you register through gamehag link like "play for free"

3.do not sign up by google u must use via email by doing this you will verification. most important is verification you email if you not verification email mean you not signup properly



fennieh ok thx I'll test it

bublu0p thnx bro,i'll use all ur method possibly this time they will accept my task

pd721 I sent the screenshot again as mine was new and legit and they finally accepted it

fennieh it worked thx





gamehagcom_smurferduckymon I did the procedure but some how repeated the verify email part and after task got rejected i sent my screen shot again; hopefully it will finally be accepted cause mine is also new account.

fennieh I'm on my third task and it says task rejected having more then one account is not allowed but I only have one account

fennieh help





ZaRein14 Will my task still get accepted if I went 1 level higher than what was required?

runti38 Is it working with standart Lineage 2? Or u have to pay 2 play Lineage 2 Classic and it will be accepted?





pd721 anyone whose screenshots are being rejected i think reuploading different screenshots should help





pd721 @runti38 the tasks are of lineage 2 essence where the play for free button directs you to

Soulofdark666 created 2 new accounts under "play for free" button and both were rejected :/

jamlockerbro very nice





Nightcore23 this has so many bugs just report it direct so it can resolve fast

letrongdat1506 i have the same problem and don't know why.