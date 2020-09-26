Rain

Gem1

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to Lineage 2 Classic

Reward rejected saying not new account

pd721 avatar

pd721

September 26, 2020 at 05:26 PM

My reward was rejected saying my account is not new, what do i do
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

September 26, 2020 at 06:51 PM

same bro ,i am also facing the same problem
nandaneo avatar

nandaneo

September 26, 2020 at 07:29 PM

i have same problem here but i doing so many test what is problem. so got the conclusion is
1. be sure email gamehag same email to account game
2.make sure you register through gamehag link like "play for free"
3.do not sign up by google u must use via email by doing this you will verification. most important is verification you email if you not verification email mean you not signup properly
fennieh avatar

fennieh

September 27, 2020 at 05:15 AM

ok thx I'll test it
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

September 27, 2020 at 07:54 AM

thnx bro,i'll use all ur method possibly this time they will accept my task
pd721 avatar

pd721

September 27, 2020 at 11:39 AM

I sent the screenshot again as mine was new and legit and they finally accepted it
fennieh avatar

fennieh

September 27, 2020 at 01:41 PM

it worked thx

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

September 27, 2020 at 06:11 PM

I did the procedure but some how repeated the verify email part and after task got rejected i sent my screen shot again; hopefully it will finally be accepted cause mine is also new account.
fennieh avatar

fennieh

September 28, 2020 at 02:19 PM

I'm on my third task and it says task rejected having more then one account is not allowed but I only have one account
fennieh avatar

fennieh

September 28, 2020 at 02:19 PM

help

ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

September 28, 2020 at 11:51 PM

Will my task still get accepted if I went 1 level higher than what was required?
runti38 avatar

runti38

October 1, 2020 at 10:03 PM

Is it working with standart Lineage 2? Or u have to pay 2 play Lineage 2 Classic and it will be accepted?

pd721 avatar

pd721

October 1, 2020 at 10:16 PM

anyone whose screenshots are being rejected i think reuploading different screenshots should help

pd721 avatar

pd721

October 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM

@runti38 the tasks are of lineage 2 essence where the play for free button directs you to
Soulofdark666 avatar

Soulofdark666

October 2, 2020 at 12:36 AM

created 2 new accounts under "play for free" button and both were rejected :/
sai30@ avatar

sai30@

October 2, 2020 at 02:46 PM

i have same problem here but i doing so many test what is problem. so got the conclusion is
1. be sure email gamehag same email to account game
2.make sure you register through gamehag link like "play for free"
3.do not sign up by google u must use via email by doing this you will verification. most important is verification you email if you not verification email mean you not signup properly
jamlockerbro avatar

jamlockerbro

October 2, 2020 at 04:28 PM

very nice

Nightcore23 avatar

Nightcore23

October 3, 2020 at 05:22 PM

this has so many bugs just report it direct so it can resolve fast
Officall10 avatar

Officall10

October 9, 2020 at 02:18 AM

FUCK gamehag FUCK FAKE FOR LEVEL 2 UPDATE 3 SCAMMMER
Officall10 avatar

Officall10

October 9, 2020 at 02:19 AM

Guys it's scammer gamehag fake him fuck fuck
日本_アニメは最高 avatar

日本_アニメは最高

October 10, 2020 at 01:35 PM

gôđk jdy ýv ĩh gàct hxb ạcusg
日本_アニメは最高 avatar

日本_アニメは最高

October 10, 2020 at 01:36 PM

ứ đụng tốt 0
letrongdat1506 avatar

letrongdat1506

October 10, 2020 at 10:32 PM

i have the same problem and don't know why.
jaren1233 avatar

jaren1233

October 11, 2020 at 05:37 PM

i love it you me nice yeah
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Reward rejected saying not new account - Lineage 2 Classic Forum on Gamehag