Back to Lineage 2 Classic

What is the second tasks?

dethoughcsin avatar

dethoughcsin

September 24, 2020 at 02:54 PM

What is the second tasks?
HaktorLive avatar

HaktorLive

September 24, 2020 at 04:45 PM

really
329JACK avatar

329JACK

September 24, 2020 at 06:23 PM

give me robux
captfarrell avatar

captfarrell

September 25, 2020 at 10:30 PM

The tasks are:
I - Get your pj to lvl5
II - Lvl 10
III - Lvl 15

Easy!
M1rror avatar

M1rror

September 25, 2020 at 11:11 PM

thx


xMusang20 avatar

xMusang20

September 26, 2020 at 01:53 AM

THEY REJECTED MY SUBMISSION HOW TO SEND VERIFICATION PICTURES?
kon_chim_non avatar

kon_chim_non

September 26, 2020 at 07:06 AM

keep sending over and over, they MIGHT accept your pic, I did it 3 times for only 1 screen capture. I don't know why but I completed the tasks
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

September 26, 2020 at 05:51 PM

I am on level 66 how i sent screen shot for task 1 showing my character page hoping that it would get accepted
nandaneo avatar

nandaneo

September 26, 2020 at 07:35 PM

to level 10
tarrop12345 avatar

tarrop12345

October 8, 2020 at 03:46 PM

i think the second task is that we have to regester but I'm not sure.
letrongdat1506 avatar

letrongdat1506

October 9, 2020 at 03:32 PM

I guess I have to prepare for the second task from now on.
pqrpa avatar

pqrpa

October 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM

when are they confirm?

gm_abbasi avatar

gm_abbasi

October 10, 2020 at 01:41 PM

when you complete the task
