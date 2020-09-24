Rain

Gem236

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
uthskeuh avatar

uthskeuh

September 24, 2020 at 01:46 PM

tapping simulator dungeon free prices and more......
softiecowz avatar

softiecowz

September 24, 2020 at 03:04 PM

sounds boring
Sunshine_Dazzle avatar

Sunshine_Dazzle

September 24, 2020 at 06:11 PM

COULD YOU TELL HOW IS IT??
DO MANY PEOPLE RECOMMEND IT??
Iris_star323 avatar

Iris_star323

September 28, 2020 at 08:40 AM

Need to try it... Never heard of it before...
Iris_star323 avatar

Iris_star323

September 28, 2020 at 08:40 AM

Do you say that it's a good game?
littlefroggo avatar

littlefroggo

September 28, 2020 at 11:57 PM

i like it but its way to grindy tho
Pickle_rickle16 avatar

Pickle_rickle16

September 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM

its a great game and i love it very much

Hakdug avatar

Hakdug

September 30, 2020 at 07:28 AM

Just use Auto Clicker lol
pacman10 avatar

pacman10

September 30, 2020 at 07:36 AM

^^^^ JUST USE A AUSTO CLIKER IT MAKES EVERYTING MUCH EASIER
GoldenGamerX07 avatar

GoldenGamerX07

September 30, 2020 at 03:34 PM

the game is soo easy
BlacqWolf avatar

BlacqWolf

September 30, 2020 at 03:40 PM

Simulators
Are
Dead
Devs just make sim games to earn robux :P
Oxyuraa avatar

Oxyuraa

September 30, 2020 at 06:22 PM

most simulators are now just TAP and RUN and do something-something to get something, with no end...i dont like this idea personally..games such as Driving Simulator try to change this common idealogy, and i love it
Doobleking avatar

Doobleking

September 30, 2020 at 06:23 PM

taping ledgend is just use auto click, no fun
mh0915 avatar

mh0915

September 30, 2020 at 06:24 PM

tapping simulator WAS good but it's now a bit difficult tho
Kalchida avatar

Kalchida

September 30, 2020 at 06:44 PM

I need coins
CoolLeaf avatar

CoolLeaf

October 1, 2020 at 08:17 AM

what is tapping simylator?
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 1, 2020 at 09:25 AM

i honestly find it boring but you do you i guess :>>
softiecowz avatar

softiecowz

October 1, 2020 at 10:33 AM

what a waste
Dany_14_ avatar

Dany_14_

October 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM

Just tapping.
