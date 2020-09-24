Rain

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
Your fortnite opinion.

Bobbystew avatar

Bobbystew

September 24, 2020 at 01:30 AM

What do you like about Fortnite? Anything you dislike ? Share it with me and anyone else who decides to share. We don't judge people here!
DioJoestarKujo avatar

DioJoestarKujo

September 25, 2020 at 07:43 AM

rahmouni164 avatar

rahmouni164

September 26, 2020 at 03:34 AM

hi im from Algiers
loganM avatar

loganM

September 26, 2020 at 10:31 AM

I think it's ok but recently it has started to freeze
Loojaw avatar

Loojaw

September 26, 2020 at 03:20 PM

it is good ping clone
abdulrahman_ahmed2 avatar

abdulrahman_ahmed2

September 27, 2020 at 05:46 PM

it sttar to freeze
Bobbystew avatar

Bobbystew

September 27, 2020 at 07:14 PM

hjjj
sarpxd avatar

sarpxd

September 28, 2020 at 02:01 AM

a very good game i loe it
Bobbystew avatar

Bobbystew

September 28, 2020 at 08:45 PM

lebron james
alansanv avatar

alansanv

September 28, 2020 at 09:28 PM

well for me fortnite is a good game and i like it
Dominator6u531 avatar

Dominator6u531

September 28, 2020 at 10:38 PM

The gameplay itself is amazing and is very fun but spending so much money on cosmetics is completely stupid, spending money on more game makes sence but you get a lot of stuff from the free battlepass.
Pickle_rickle16 avatar

Pickle_rickle16

September 28, 2020 at 11:57 PM

i think Fortnite is the best game ever i love the game and its content

Pickle_rickle16 avatar

Pickle_rickle16

September 28, 2020 at 11:58 PM

but i wish the old map will come back
nikmaster7777 avatar

nikmaster7777

September 29, 2020 at 12:18 AM

this is so
nikmaster7777 avatar

nikmaster7777

September 29, 2020 at 12:18 AM

good game

nikmaster7777 avatar

nikmaster7777

September 29, 2020 at 12:18 AM

it this ganre
nikmaster7777 avatar

nikmaster7777

September 29, 2020 at 12:19 AM

i verry like this game becose this game need practicing
berkayyavuzer avatar

berkayyavuzer

September 29, 2020 at 01:25 AM

pubg beter than fortnite
Duki016 avatar

Duki016

September 29, 2020 at 03:12 AM

Fortnite is dying slowly like almost every new trend.Played it for a couple of days just not my cup of tea
Seanmc3010 avatar

Seanmc3010

September 29, 2020 at 08:39 AM

fortnite won’t be played by the end of 2021
umut477 avatar

umut477

September 29, 2020 at 02:33 PM

Fortnite dances XD Is funny I like fortnite dances lol wheatever
Shadowronin22 avatar

Shadowronin22

September 29, 2020 at 03:02 PM

Season 4 nexus war has just dropped in fortnite. if you don't know what is fortnite it is the largest battle royale platform and season 4 nexus war is a big event allowing you to play with your favorite marvel superheroes including ironman storm she hulk and thor
Doobleking avatar

Doobleking

September 30, 2020 at 12:20 AM

a really good game but ruined by v-buck no way to get it for free except in the free battle pass no interesting event has by those of chapter 1 epic game is ruining the game they have to unplug the life support and let fortnite die in peace
Farmboy60000 avatar

Farmboy60000

September 30, 2020 at 02:18 AM

this was a good game
Nugdud avatar

Nugdud

September 30, 2020 at 06:50 AM

me no like
