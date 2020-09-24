What do you like about Fortnite? Anything you dislike ? Share it with me and anyone else who decides to share. We don't judge people here!
I think it's ok but recently it has started to freeze
a very good game i loe it
well for me fortnite is a good game and i like it
The gameplay itself is amazing and is very fun but spending so much money on cosmetics is completely stupid, spending money on more game makes sence but you get a lot of stuff from the free battlepass.
i think Fortnite is the best game ever i love the game and its content
but i wish the old map will come back
i verry like this game becose this game need practicing
Fortnite is dying slowly like almost every new trend.Played it for a couple of days just not my cup of tea
fortnite won’t be played by the end of 2021
Fortnite dances XD Is funny I like fortnite dances lol wheatever
Season 4 nexus war has just dropped in fortnite. if you don't know what is fortnite it is the largest battle royale platform and season 4 nexus war is a big event allowing you to play with your favorite marvel superheroes including ironman storm she hulk and thor
a really good game but ruined by v-buck
no way to get it for free except in the free battle pass
no interesting event has by those of chapter 1
epic game is ruining the game they have to unplug the life support and let fortnite die in peace