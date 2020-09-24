Your fortnite opinion.

Bobbystew What do you like about Fortnite? Anything you dislike ? Share it with me and anyone else who decides to share. We don't judge people here!

rahmouni164 hi im from Algiers

loganM I think it's ok but recently it has started to freeze

Loojaw it is good ping clone

abdulrahman_ahmed2 it sttar to freeze

sarpxd a very good game i loe it

alansanv well for me fortnite is a good game and i like it

Dominator6u531 The gameplay itself is amazing and is very fun but spending so much money on cosmetics is completely stupid, spending money on more game makes sence but you get a lot of stuff from the free battlepass.

Pickle_rickle16 i think Fortnite is the best game ever i love the game and its content





Pickle_rickle16 but i wish the old map will come back

nikmaster7777 this is so

nikmaster7777 good game





nikmaster7777 it this ganre

nikmaster7777 i verry like this game becose this game need practicing

berkayyavuzer pubg beter than fortnite

Duki016 Fortnite is dying slowly like almost every new trend.Played it for a couple of days just not my cup of tea

Seanmc3010 fortnite won’t be played by the end of 2021

umut477 Fortnite dances XD Is funny I like fortnite dances lol wheatever

Shadowronin22 Season 4 nexus war has just dropped in fortnite. if you don't know what is fortnite it is the largest battle royale platform and season 4 nexus war is a big event allowing you to play with your favorite marvel superheroes including ironman storm she hulk and thor

Doobleking a really good game but ruined by v-buck no way to get it for free except in the free battle pass no interesting event has by those of chapter 1 epic game is ruining the game they have to unplug the life support and let fortnite die in peace

Farmboy60000 this was a good game