Are showcases that popular?

I recently made a game...which is pretty much like a showcase (the graphics look amazing, that's what people told me :/ ). I dont know whether it will be played by players or not...any ideas whether showcases actually get popular or not ?

elliezai

hello! i also play a lot of showcases and for me, i think it could get popular depending on the topic of the showcase and especially if the graphics are soo amazing. if you want, u can send a link of the game here so i can play it hehe

anyways, good luck on your showcase :D