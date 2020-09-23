pootis_gametamecom

CS:GO Is the best because, Counter Strike has long been a competitive sport. The very nature of the game provides a competitive theatre with more to offer than the Call of Duty franchise and depth unparalleled since the early first person shooters. It’s not like Quake or Halo – there’s no dashing, flying or one hit melee kills, CSGO boils players down to their raw skill and punishes players who try to bring fast paced shooting mechanics to it. It’s because of this that Counter Strike has become such a popular audience event. Sure, any player can learn to click on opponents’ heads, but learning spray patterns, when certain weapons are accurate (and to what degree) and keeping up to date with the ever changing weapon balances (I’m looking at you, Negev), it’s clear that a certain level of dedication is required to maintain the skill level needed to compete with the best.