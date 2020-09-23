Rain

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
27

what is best in cs go

gasa13041 avatar

gasa13041

September 23, 2020 at 05:05 PM

pls tell me
pootis_gametamecom avatar

pootis_gametamecom

September 23, 2020 at 05:09 PM

CS:GO Is the best because, Counter Strike has long been a competitive sport. The very nature of the game provides a competitive theatre with more to offer than the Call of Duty franchise and depth unparalleled since the early first person shooters. It’s not like Quake or Halo – there’s no dashing, flying or one hit melee kills, CSGO boils players down to their raw skill and punishes players who try to bring fast paced shooting mechanics to it. It’s because of this that Counter Strike has become such a popular audience event. Sure, any player can learn to click on opponents’ heads, but learning spray patterns, when certain weapons are accurate (and to what degree) and keeping up to date with the ever changing weapon balances (I’m looking at you, Negev), it’s clear that a certain level of dedication is required to maintain the skill level needed to compete with the best.
pootis_gametamecom avatar

pootis_gametamecom

September 23, 2020 at 05:10 PM

This is my imformation:grin:
Tankist_336 avatar

Tankist_336

September 23, 2020 at 07:09 PM

Tankist_336 avatar

Tankist_336

September 23, 2020 at 07:09 PM

umut477 avatar

umut477

September 23, 2020 at 08:56 PM

I dont know what I can say about this game but a good game.
