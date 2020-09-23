How much time to complete the task

BlazinWolf Please someone tell me how long does it take to complete the tasks in Lineage game

xMusang20 I dont know. Im still waiting for completing task too.

BlazinWolf How long have you been playing that game





veronica3 yes i asked admins about it and they said it will take about 48 hours..maybe cause there are many players ? who knows.. best is to have patience and wait :)

BlazinWolf Thanks





MiroslavJutubic How much time in the game since lvl5?



Sam_homer hello guys i need play game i hope not hard

diamedi level 5 took me 2 minutes lol

cdrking yeah fast leveling for level 5 and then when you are +15 it goes slower I hope it approave now the task was waiting for it to wanna play it

NYgamer please someone tell do we have to play lineage essence because it's not showing up lineage classic

nandaneo yes we play lineage 2 essence. lineage classic probably mean you must choice server classic in game lineage 2 essence



BlazinWolf Ok thanks for the info





NYgamer thanks very much





nandaneo only need 30 min or less u complete all task



ZaRein14 How do I start playing this game? Where's the play button?

ZaRein14 Or do I have to wait for the loading thing at the top right corner of the app before I can start playing?

darkconage I hate downloadable games :(

HaktorLive me toi

Niko_tv got rejected cuz i made new acc and 2 chars .. my 1stone got stucked

bublu0p dont worry bro they always tell that the task is not accepted and u will end up not getting the required sg

letrongdat1506 is the task easy to complete?

allan_op ı dont no but game is 22 gb