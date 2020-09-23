How much time to complete the task

Please someone tell me how long does it take to complete the tasks in Lineage game
I dont know. Im still waiting for completing task too.
How long have you been playing that game
yes i asked admins about it and they said it will take about 48 hours..maybe cause there are many players ? who knows.. best is to have patience and wait :)
How much time in the game since lvl5?
hello guys i need play game i hope not hard
level 5 took me 2 minutes lol
yeah fast leveling for level 5 and then when you are +15 it goes slower I hope it approave now the task was waiting for it to wanna play it
please someone tell do we have to play lineage essence because it's not showing up lineage classic
yes we play lineage 2 essence. lineage classic probably mean you must choice server classic in game lineage 2 essence
only need 30 min or less u complete all task
How do I start playing this game? Where's the play button?
Or do I have to wait for the loading thing at the top right corner of the app before I can start playing?
I hate downloadable games :(
got rejected cuz i made new acc and 2 chars .. my 1stone got stucked
dont worry bro they always tell that the task is not accepted and u will end up not getting the required sg
is the task easy to complete?
ı dont no but game is 22 gb
actually it's easy to complete the task so I don't think it takes a lot of time (except at game installation).