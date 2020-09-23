Rain

Gem210

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
Sign in to start chatting

26

0/160

Back to Lineage 2 Classic

How much time to complete the task

BlazinWolf avatar

BlazinWolf

September 23, 2020 at 11:33 AM

Please someone tell me how long does it take to complete the tasks in Lineage game
xMusang20 avatar

xMusang20

September 23, 2020 at 02:34 PM

I dont know. Im still waiting for completing task too.
BlazinWolf avatar

BlazinWolf

September 23, 2020 at 02:40 PM

How long have you been playing that game

veronica3 avatar

veronica3

September 23, 2020 at 04:49 PM

yes i asked admins about it and they said it will take about 48 hours..maybe cause there are many players ? who knows.. best is to have patience and wait :)
BlazinWolf avatar

BlazinWolf

September 24, 2020 at 01:31 PM

Thanks

MiroslavJutubic avatar

MiroslavJutubic

September 24, 2020 at 02:04 PM

How much time in the game since lvl5?
Sam_homer avatar

Sam_homer

September 24, 2020 at 02:25 PM

hello guys i need play game i hope not hard
diamedi avatar

diamedi

September 25, 2020 at 12:38 AM

level 5 took me 2 minutes lol
cdrking avatar

cdrking

September 25, 2020 at 08:05 AM

yeah fast leveling for level 5 and then when you are +15 it goes slower I hope it approave now the task was waiting for it to wanna play it
NYgamer avatar

NYgamer

September 25, 2020 at 10:46 AM

please someone tell do we have to play lineage essence because it's not showing up lineage classic
nandaneo avatar

nandaneo

September 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM

yes we play lineage 2 essence. lineage classic probably mean you must choice server classic in game lineage 2 essence
BlazinWolf avatar

BlazinWolf

September 25, 2020 at 04:06 PM

Ok thanks for the info

NYgamer avatar

NYgamer

September 25, 2020 at 05:33 PM

thanks very much

nandaneo avatar

nandaneo

September 26, 2020 at 07:37 PM

only need 30 min or less u complete all task
ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

September 27, 2020 at 08:08 AM

How do I start playing this game? Where's the play button?
ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

September 27, 2020 at 08:14 AM

Or do I have to wait for the loading thing at the top right corner of the app before I can start playing?
jonnaryanzon avatar

jonnaryanzon

September 27, 2020 at 09:16 AM

Or do I have to wait for the loading thing at the top right corner of the app before I can start playing?

darkconage avatar

darkconage

September 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM

I hate downloadable games :(
HaktorLive avatar

HaktorLive

September 27, 2020 at 12:31 PM

me toi
furkanygt avatar

furkanygt

September 27, 2020 at 02:12 PM

yeah fast leveling for level 5 and then when you are +15 it goes slower I hope it approave now the task was waiting for it to wanna play it
Niko_tv avatar

Niko_tv

September 27, 2020 at 02:19 PM

got rejected cuz i made new acc and 2 chars .. my 1stone got stucked
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

September 28, 2020 at 01:18 PM

dont worry bro they always tell that the task is not accepted and u will end up not getting the required sg
letrongdat1506 avatar

letrongdat1506

October 9, 2020 at 01:00 PM

is the task easy to complete?
allan_op avatar

allan_op

October 9, 2020 at 03:00 PM

ı dont no but game is 22 gb
letrongdat1506 avatar

letrongdat1506

October 10, 2020 at 05:49 PM

actually it's easy to complete the task so I don't think it takes a lot of time (except at game installation).
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How much time to complete the task - Lineage 2 Classic Forum on Gamehag