I Got Rejected

I just got rejected for the fifth time on the game mission. And i think that gamehag is scamming the system. Cause I did the "win five battels" Took a screenshot on the hangar, got rejected. Then I tried to take a screenshot on my stats, ( I have over20 wins now) and still got rejected. And tried this over and over again, I just get rejected. So if there not giving me my reward, there just straight up scamming.
Same.. It says win 5 battles and I won 5 battles, like ***!
thats not scam. u just need to send a ticket to misty and wait for response
i try to text misty but she says do the task do the task idk how to do it this is starting to be bs can anyone help>?
take a screenshot with your game in a window over the gamehag page
форум играта не беше много полезна
So you just have to screenshot the games you won?
I keep getting rejected no matter what i do
IDK really, I cant play this game coz my pc cant run downloaded games
my task get reject avery time but now a just do conterecs
do you guys aloso get your task rejected i think war thunder its a bring game
i will try to do the task now
ive tried making several different accounts getting all of them rejected
yeah fast leveling for level 5 and then when you are +15 it goes slower I hope it approave now the task was waiting for it to wanna play it soo good
yeah maybe and couny guys
Open a ticket. They rejected mine but I did a ticket and they gave me the gems
You will need to open a ticket, this has happend to me before
BRO, HOW? OPEN A TICKET OR VERIFY UR EMAIL...
did you send screenshot of the achievements for victory's
