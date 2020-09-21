Bursátil InversiónesJG
Back to War Thunder

I Got Rejected

KimpanS avatar

KimpanS

September 21, 2020 at 10:39 PM

I just got rejected for the fifth time on the game mission. And i think that gamehag is scamming the system. Cause I did the "win five battels" Took a screenshot on the hangar, got rejected. Then I tried to take a screenshot on my stats, ( I have over20 wins now) and still got rejected. And tried this over and over again, I just get rejected. So if there not giving me my reward, there just straight up scamming.
Jbhatt avatar

Jbhatt

September 22, 2020 at 12:03 PM

Same.. It says win 5 battles and I won 5 battles, like ***!
bir_insan_ite avatar

bir_insan_ite

September 22, 2020 at 03:05 PM

thats not scam. u just need to send a ticket to misty and wait for response
xplayx14 avatar

xplayx14

September 23, 2020 at 04:18 AM

i try to text misty but she says do the task do the task idk how to do it this is starting to be bs can anyone help>?
eth_canon avatar

eth_canon

September 23, 2020 at 01:36 PM

take a screenshot with your game in a window over the gamehag page
IVAKA0531 avatar

IVAKA0531

September 23, 2020 at 08:37 PM

форум играта не беше много полезна
Unstopqbble avatar

Unstopqbble

September 23, 2020 at 09:05 PM

So you just have to screenshot the games you won?
Hefrii avatar

Hefrii

September 24, 2020 at 09:41 PM

I keep getting rejected no matter what i do
Wolbach avatar

Wolbach

September 25, 2020 at 01:25 PM

IDK really, I cant play this game coz my pc cant run downloaded games

kreybro avatar

kreybro

September 25, 2020 at 02:36 PM

my task get reject avery time but now a just do conterecs
kreybro avatar

kreybro

September 25, 2020 at 02:37 PM

do you guys aloso get your task rejected i think war thunder its a bring game
ItsEpix avatar

ItsEpix

September 25, 2020 at 04:14 PM

i will try to do the task now

erwin22 avatar

erwin22

September 26, 2020 at 10:02 PM

ive tried making several different accounts getting all of them rejected
furkanygt avatar

furkanygt

September 27, 2020 at 02:12 PM

yeah fast leveling for level 5 and then when you are +15 it goes slower I hope it approave now the task was waiting for it to wanna play it soo good
Jaddet avatar

Jaddet

September 27, 2020 at 04:34 PM

maybe buy new pc
muho02389 avatar

muho02389

September 27, 2020 at 05:12 PM

yeah maybe and couny guys
CodeRipple avatar

CodeRipple

October 15, 2020 at 12:07 PM

Open a ticket. They rejected mine but I did a ticket and they gave me the gems

pauleees avatar

pauleees

October 15, 2020 at 12:55 PM

same for me
Gamehagpro13 avatar

Gamehagpro13

October 15, 2020 at 05:41 PM

You will need to open a ticket, this has happend to me before
Zoard007 avatar

Zoard007

October 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM

BRO, HOW? OPEN A TICKET OR VERIFY UR EMAIL...
BaconZ_DeV avatar

BaconZ_DeV

October 17, 2020 at 02:45 PM

VERIFY UR EMAIL DUDE
Jonda0114 avatar

Jonda0114

October 20, 2020 at 04:44 AM

What ticket do you mean?
MrToshiro85 avatar

MrToshiro85

October 22, 2020 at 08:46 AM

did you send screenshot of the achievements for victory's
jhonbert122 avatar

jhonbert122

October 22, 2020 at 09:03 AM

hello guys my coment is pak u

frazzlemonkey18 avatar

frazzlemonkey18

October 22, 2020 at 07:44 PM

same for me

I Got Rejected - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag