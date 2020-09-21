I Got Rejected

KimpanS I just got rejected for the fifth time on the game mission. And i think that gamehag is scamming the system. Cause I did the "win five battels" Took a screenshot on the hangar, got rejected. Then I tried to take a screenshot on my stats, ( I have over20 wins now) and still got rejected. And tried this over and over again, I just get rejected. So if there not giving me my reward, there just straight up scamming.

Jbhatt Same.. It says win 5 battles and I won 5 battles, like ***!

bir_insan_ite thats not scam. u just need to send a ticket to misty and wait for response

xplayx14 i try to text misty but she says do the task do the task idk how to do it this is starting to be bs can anyone help>?

eth_canon take a screenshot with your game in a window over the gamehag page

IVAKA0531 форум играта не беше много полезна

Unstopqbble So you just have to screenshot the games you won?

Hefrii I keep getting rejected no matter what i do

Wolbach IDK really, I cant play this game coz my pc cant run downloaded games





kreybro my task get reject avery time but now a just do conterecs

kreybro do you guys aloso get your task rejected i think war thunder its a bring game

ItsEpix i will try to do the task now





erwin22 ive tried making several different accounts getting all of them rejected

furkanygt yeah fast leveling for level 5 and then when you are +15 it goes slower I hope it approave now the task was waiting for it to wanna play it soo good

Jaddet maybe buy new pc

muho02389 yeah maybe and couny guys

CodeRipple Open a ticket. They rejected mine but I did a ticket and they gave me the gems





pauleees same for me

Gamehagpro13 You will need to open a ticket, this has happend to me before

Zoard007 BRO, HOW? OPEN A TICKET OR VERIFY UR EMAIL...

BaconZ_DeV VERIFY UR EMAIL DUDE

Jonda0114 What ticket do you mean?

MrToshiro85 did you send screenshot of the achievements for victory's

jhonbert122 hello guys my coment is pak u



