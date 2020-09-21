Rain

Gem208

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to League of Legends

How do you play this game?

Wolbach avatar

Wolbach

September 21, 2020 at 07:11 PM

sorry for asking this but Im a beginner and want to play the game
shadnic avatar

shadnic

October 18, 2020 at 12:00 AM

what do you mean by "how do you play"? if you want to know how to install it, you need to go to the official website and download the client. If you want some advice on how to play the game, well, there are guides as long as books xD maybe some short beginner tipps: 1.try not to play every single champ. At first, choose one champ and learn him as good as you can. 2. If you do the last hit on an enemy, you gain gold for killing him. This is really important, as gold is your main ressource to get stronger. Try to go into some botgame and practice doing the last hits on the minions. 3. Try to look on the minimap as often as you can to see wether an opponent is getting near you.
Hope this helps you mate ;-)
EnVokABefott avatar

EnVokABefott

October 28, 2020 at 01:23 PM

This game has a tutorial...
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

October 29, 2020 at 02:07 PM

Some basic things that you should know when you start playing League of Legends:
+Farming by last hitting for items.
+Some champions have mana so don't always spend all of it because without mana, you can't do much.
+Check minimap, play for vision and objectives, don't be too selfish and just farm in the lane.
+Each champion has its own combos, mechanics. You should pick up the easy ones first to learn the game unless you are up for a challenge.
Those are just my small tips if you want more you can check on youtube, many youtubers give you pretty helpful knowledge.
Mikohjy avatar

Mikohjy

November 9, 2020 at 06:09 PM

ok thx
HitmanUPR avatar

HitmanUPR

November 10, 2020 at 04:10 AM

I only play two heroes. I am a support and I care about the life and mana of the rest of the team. Sometimes I can't get MVP because of that, because potions used on other heroes don't count towards statistics - but my winrate is 53%
BoostedAnimall avatar

BoostedAnimall

November 20, 2020 at 08:01 AM

I would advice you to be prepare d for some flame .. if you are playing bad there will be some :)

crazzyyoo avatar

crazzyyoo

November 22, 2020 at 02:43 AM

best advice i could give is just farm minions until late game and /mute all so u dont hear the toxicity :)

Sharkygamehag avatar

Sharkygamehag

November 28, 2020 at 05:51 AM

i like it

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How do you play this game? - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag