How do you play this game?

Wolbach sorry for asking this but Im a beginner and want to play the game

shadnic what do you mean by "how do you play"? if you want to know how to install it, you need to go to the official website and download the client. If you want some advice on how to play the game, well, there are guides as long as books xD maybe some short beginner tipps: 1.try not to play every single champ. At first, choose one champ and learn him as good as you can. 2. If you do the last hit on an enemy, you gain gold for killing him. This is really important, as gold is your main ressource to get stronger. Try to go into some botgame and practice doing the last hits on the minions. 3. Try to look on the minimap as often as you can to see wether an opponent is getting near you.

Hope this helps you mate ;-)

EnVokABefott This game has a tutorial...



SparrowyBlue Some basic things that you should know when you start playing League of Legends:

+Farming by last hitting for items.

+Some champions have mana so don't always spend all of it because without mana, you can't do much.

+Check minimap, play for vision and objectives, don't be too selfish and just farm in the lane.

+Each champion has its own combos, mechanics. You should pick up the easy ones first to learn the game unless you are up for a challenge.

Those are just my small tips if you want more you can check on youtube, many youtubers give you pretty helpful knowledge.

Mikohjy ok thx

HitmanUPR I only play two heroes. I am a support and I care about the life and mana of the rest of the team. Sometimes I can't get MVP because of that, because potions used on other heroes don't count towards statistics - but my winrate is 53%

BoostedAnimall I would advice you to be prepare d for some flame .. if you are playing bad there will be some :)





crazzyyoo best advice i could give is just farm minions until late game and /mute all so u dont hear the toxicity :)



