Do you like this game?

Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem1,209
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem855
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,220
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem650
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem2,120
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem1,009
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem580
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem608
zeiadpubg7
zeiadpubg7
Gem38
nemej11774
nemej11774
Gem38
mirixa9313
mirixa9313
Gem38
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem585
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,430
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem1,425
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem1,063
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
Temi
Temi
Gem28
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem963
Rain

Gem30

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

Back to War Thunder

Do you like this game?

nethacjafh avatar

nethacjafh

September 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM

Do you like this game?
Yr4653 avatar

Yr4653

September 20, 2020 at 02:06 PM

Im lying no I kidding *** What do I mean I dont know.
galactic2341 avatar

galactic2341

September 20, 2020 at 03:31 PM

it is not a bad game if you have a good taste in games you are just not crediting a good game
TheFruticake avatar

TheFruticake

September 20, 2020 at 03:41 PM

personally yes, air combat is especially exilarating, though i am rather bad at it. though ground combat is not the focus of the game, i love it, to ride your tanks into enemy hellfire is hecticc but killing the enemy the enemy is especially rewarding, since there are weak spots you have to target, which means no mindless shooting. well that's all i hav to say
p91724y23iuhweef avatar

p91724y23iuhweef

September 21, 2020 at 08:49 PM

definitely!
PotatoSwiftzi avatar

PotatoSwiftzi

September 22, 2020 at 06:14 PM

I love good it super good It was addictive
Unstopqbble avatar

Unstopqbble

September 23, 2020 at 09:15 PM

Hm, it is nice game i think
chandler67 avatar

chandler67

September 23, 2020 at 10:31 PM

i love this game because its fun and that.
fanta_fan avatar

fanta_fan

September 23, 2020 at 11:42 PM

lets level up asd


enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Do you like this game? - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag