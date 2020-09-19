Bursátil InversiónesJG
Back to Piano Tiles 2

can we get soulgems by playing piano tiles?

avocad avatar

avocad

September 19, 2020 at 05:10 PM

do we have the game in the game hag games list?
gamer_yt_gribfreeru avatar

gamer_yt_gribfreeru

September 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM

есть ли у нас игра в списке игр для ведьм?
h__ha25 avatar

h__ha25

September 20, 2020 at 01:29 PM

hello
XD_Alpha47 avatar

XD_Alpha47

September 21, 2020 at 06:14 PM

not for me it might be there for u but not for me at all

avocad avatar

avocad

September 21, 2020 at 06:20 PM

oh okayy thankss..just wanted to know
Wolbach avatar

Wolbach

September 21, 2020 at 06:37 PM

Idk maybe?
AnaLynx21 avatar

AnaLynx21

September 22, 2020 at 07:06 AM

supongo que no se puede..(?

Iris_star323 avatar

Iris_star323

September 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM

I don't have it on my list but u might
PhotonBee098 avatar

PhotonBee098

September 22, 2020 at 01:27 PM

it might show up
schimmelkaas avatar

schimmelkaas

September 22, 2020 at 01:38 PM

This game is pretty good, i actually learned playing piano out of it, even if it DOES cost soem money its still a good app, you should lso play it
McChickenLettuc avatar

McChickenLettuc

September 22, 2020 at 06:36 PM

if it’s a task I think you can ????
BlacqWolf avatar

BlacqWolf

October 3, 2020 at 01:33 AM

If there are tasks about piano tiles. You can earn SG but usually i mean always popular games don't need adversite so poor game devs adversite like gamehag websites to people play it and buy something from game to get rich!. I hope i help.
kirbypinkflower avatar

kirbypinkflower

October 3, 2020 at 09:51 AM

I hope they give the option for it! but it seems it isn't here
yhanzkie12 avatar

yhanzkie12

October 10, 2020 at 09:46 PM

Can we?
HAHAOWODADDYBRO avatar

HAHAOWODADDYBRO

October 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM

u ask misty bro
Omriko avatar

Omriko

October 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM

I think it is not a possibility but again you should ask the staff regarding this
stevendarrenw avatar

stevendarrenw

October 15, 2020 at 04:12 AM

Unless we are lucky and Gamehag wants to give tasks, it's a no.
meowscles21 avatar

meowscles21

October 15, 2020 at 05:17 AM

you actually can by playing the recommmend game that misty said
meowscles21 avatar

meowscles21

October 15, 2020 at 05:18 AM

i cant lvl up fast,thats my only problem
idkwhattsay2010 avatar

idkwhattsay2010

October 29, 2020 at 08:31 AM

welp there's nothing to d with it
CFPangelos avatar

CFPangelos

October 29, 2020 at 12:18 PM

i dont think so
Hockeygirl16167 avatar

Hockeygirl16167

October 31, 2020 at 04:28 PM

that's sad
