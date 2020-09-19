can we get soulgems by playing piano tiles?

do we have the game in the game hag games list?
есть ли у нас игра в списке игр для ведьм?
not for me it might be there for u but not for me at all
oh okayy thankss..just wanted to know
supongo que no se puede..(?
I don't have it on my list but u might
This game is pretty good, i actually learned playing piano out of it, even if it DOES cost soem money its still a good app, you should lso play it
if it’s a task I think you can ????
If there are tasks about piano tiles. You can earn SG but usually i mean always popular games don't need adversite so poor game devs adversite like gamehag websites to people play it and buy something from game to get rich!. I hope i help.
I hope they give the option for it! but it seems it isn't here
I think it is not a possibility but again you should ask the staff regarding this
Unless we are lucky and Gamehag wants to give tasks, it's a no.
you actually can by playing the recommmend game that misty said
i cant lvl up fast,thats my only problem
welp there's nothing to d with it