can we get soulgems by playing piano tiles?

avocad do we have the game in the game hag games list?

gamer_yt_gribfreeru есть ли у нас игра в списке игр для ведьм?

h__ha25 hello

XD_Alpha47 not for me it might be there for u but not for me at all





avocad oh okayy thankss..just wanted to know

Wolbach Idk maybe?

AnaLynx21 supongo que no se puede..(?





Iris_star323 I don't have it on my list but u might

PhotonBee098 it might show up

schimmelkaas This game is pretty good, i actually learned playing piano out of it, even if it DOES cost soem money its still a good app, you should lso play it

McChickenLettuc if it’s a task I think you can ????

BlacqWolf If there are tasks about piano tiles. You can earn SG but usually i mean always popular games don't need adversite so poor game devs adversite like gamehag websites to people play it and buy something from game to get rich!. I hope i help.

kirbypinkflower I hope they give the option for it! but it seems it isn't here

yhanzkie12 Can we?

HAHAOWODADDYBRO u ask misty bro



Omriko I think it is not a possibility but again you should ask the staff regarding this

stevendarrenw Unless we are lucky and Gamehag wants to give tasks, it's a no.

meowscles21 you actually can by playing the recommmend game that misty said

meowscles21 i cant lvl up fast,thats my only problem

idkwhattsay2010 welp there's nothing to d with it

CFPangelos i dont think so