Bloxburg or Adopt Me?

Gamergirl202009 I'm curious. Which game is better?

Randall2413 they are both the samr

Randall2413 thats my opinion so i respect other opinions

TopKrizzly Bloxburg, by far.





Tyunezy adopt me..

softiecowz adopt me, uhm.

ohfrickcursedspy no

_ShrekWazowski_ Adopt me And Only Adopt me

Lounskie bloxburg

Aladin2021 Bloxbur is in my opinion better even tho it costs robux

ItsJami Bloxburg

only_for_ever i think adopt me

Mees55 Bloxburg

Nhatphap -_-"

ERR0R56433 Bloxburg. Adopt Me just seems like a cashgrab in my eyes.

thegamerwhoneedsrbx I WOULD CHOOSE BOTH COZ I LOV BOTH GAMES SO

Falcontrix Adopt me. Although they have the same genre, Bloxburg costs robux but also to prevent scammers. But there are plenty of games that are very similar like Bloxburg.

im_faace both bloxburg and adoptme are preety good