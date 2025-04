How to level up in gamehag?

NezukoPlayz601 I really want to level up I dont know how to ... so please tell me that how to level up

Focht Comment and make threads, just dont spam

Flickrk What he said

RuPDuD And commenting on articles too

TheEeveeLovers Commenting on articles like I am right now!

Commenting ofcourse





Randall2413 comment leave a commemt xX

TopKrizzly just write

a lot of comments





TopKrizzly and thats it

Gamergirl202009 You also get XP from doing tasks