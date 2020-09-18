Rain

Is adopt me actually a good game?

Ceddie avatar

Ceddie

September 18, 2020 at 05:52 AM

Is everyone going along with the adopt me trend or is it actually a good game?
ItsJami avatar

ItsJami

September 18, 2020 at 06:19 AM

Hmm not really
pokego2009 avatar

pokego2009

September 18, 2020 at 09:40 AM

no♥️
passes avatar

passes

September 18, 2020 at 10:27 AM

west
softiecowz avatar

softiecowz

September 18, 2020 at 02:53 PM

no, it gets boring after a bit.
NezukoPlayz601 avatar

NezukoPlayz601

September 19, 2020 at 09:32 AM

well yeah after a bit it gets boring but their was a time once when my day always started from adopt me and I always played adopt at the first place
Iris_star325 avatar

Iris_star325

September 19, 2020 at 10:40 AM

I don't feel like it's very good. It gets boring after some time.
windblox avatar

windblox

September 19, 2020 at 11:27 AM

its the best game duh
Royal244 avatar

Royal244

September 19, 2020 at 01:46 PM

In my opinion, it's not that great, it used to be a roleplaying game for mostly kids and when they added pets, the game became 'Buy pets with real life money and trade them and do nothing else' its pretty boring.
Sunshine_Dazzle avatar

Sunshine_Dazzle

September 23, 2020 at 10:54 AM

I do not like it that much. Its a really childish game!

elliezai avatar

elliezai

September 25, 2020 at 05:31 AM

adopt me isn't about adopting kids anymore, it's just about PETS and there's loads of scammers on that game.
Cant_talk246 avatar

Cant_talk246

September 25, 2020 at 08:32 AM

i dont like adopt me its boring
kogamer avatar

kogamer

September 25, 2020 at 12:28 PM

adopt me sucks
kogamer avatar

kogamer

September 25, 2020 at 12:28 PM

theres nothing to do and its super boring
cryracg77 avatar

cryracg77

September 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM

manash_pratim_dutta avatar

manash_pratim_dutta

September 25, 2020 at 12:58 PM

Its a good game
littlefroggo avatar

littlefroggo

September 28, 2020 at 11:56 PM

its boring over rated and there are so many scammers adopt me is a bad game
Sneakycat345 avatar

Sneakycat345

September 29, 2020 at 12:33 AM

It's a little bit boring but a nice game like bloxburg
berkayyavuzer avatar

berkayyavuzer

September 29, 2020 at 01:29 AM

Roblox very good game :)
zackyplay avatar

zackyplay

September 29, 2020 at 02:11 AM

i dont like adopt me that much
zackyplay avatar

zackyplay

September 29, 2020 at 02:12 AM

but my level exp os leveling up

someon123456789 avatar

someon123456789

September 29, 2020 at 03:31 AM

this site give free robux really men :OOOO
Philistine avatar

Philistine

September 29, 2020 at 04:08 AM

In conclusion the game is good, but doesnt attract me to the game. But some ppl like it. So its not bad
YYTsaidEZ avatar

YYTsaidEZ

September 29, 2020 at 03:07 PM

yes it's good game
Bab1n0s avatar

Bab1n0s

September 29, 2020 at 04:48 PM

Nope
