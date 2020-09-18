Is adopt me actually a good game?

Ceddie Is everyone going along with the adopt me trend or is it actually a good game?

ItsJami Hmm not really

pokego2009 no♥️

softiecowz no, it gets boring after a bit.

NezukoPlayz601 well yeah after a bit it gets boring but their was a time once when my day always started from adopt me and I always played adopt at the first place

Iris_star325 I don't feel like it's very good. It gets boring after some time.

windblox its the best game duh

Royal244 In my opinion, it's not that great, it used to be a roleplaying game for mostly kids and when they added pets, the game became 'Buy pets with real life money and trade them and do nothing else' its pretty boring.

Sunshine_Dazzle I do not like it that much. Its a really childish game!





elliezai adopt me isn't about adopting kids anymore, it's just about PETS and there's loads of scammers on that game.

Cant_talk246 i dont like adopt me its boring

kogamer adopt me sucks

kogamer theres nothing to do and its super boring

manash_pratim_dutta Its a good game

littlefroggo its boring over rated and there are so many scammers adopt me is a bad game

Sneakycat345 It's a little bit boring but a nice game like bloxburg

berkayyavuzer Roblox very good game :)

zackyplay i dont like adopt me that much

zackyplay but my level exp os leveling up





Philistine In conclusion the game is good, but doesnt attract me to the game. But some ppl like it. So its not bad

YYTsaidEZ yes it's good game