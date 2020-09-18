Is adopt me actually a good game?

Is everyone going along with the adopt me trend or is it actually a good game?
no, it gets boring after a bit.
well yeah after a bit it gets boring but their was a time once when my day always started from adopt me and I always played adopt at the first place
I don't feel like it's very good. It gets boring after some time.
In my opinion, it's not that great, it used to be a roleplaying game for mostly kids and when they added pets, the game became 'Buy pets with real life money and trade them and do nothing else' its pretty boring.
I do not like it that much. Its a really childish game!
adopt me isn't about adopting kids anymore, it's just about PETS and there's loads of scammers on that game.
i dont like adopt me its boring
theres nothing to do and its super boring
its boring over rated and there are so many scammers adopt me is a bad game
It's a little bit boring but a nice game like bloxburg
i dont like adopt me that much
but my level exp os leveling up
In conclusion the game is good, but doesnt attract me to the game. But some ppl like it. So its not bad