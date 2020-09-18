Is this game p2w?

Chicos Nah u can just buy cosmetics

Bogmey Nah its cool

jusocly its not p2w

Niko_tv its not p2w .. but after 1 day playing u might switch games or get addicted

XD_Alpha47 GET ADDICTED NO PROBLEM CUZ AFTER U FIND OUT UR GONNA GET HELLA REKT AS MUCH AS U CLIMB AND SO U WILL LEAVE THE GAME





Thijslol226 no its not

FriqheR0 no this game not p2w

peti_kleno no its only skins in it lol



pung2310 No, this game not p2w, skin cant help y win XDD

RagnoLethal no only skins are purchasable

kabeb_giveaway no just skins like in cs and pubg and other games

AndreiB28 this is the best game i ever played





RagnoLethal no only outfits





denish5 good game

u1Nothing well its not pay to win





u1Nothing But like, over time, the game has become really boring

u1Nothing no original content



