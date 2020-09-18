Rain

Gem168

unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

Back to Fortnite

Is this game p2w?

Voys avatar

Voys

September 18, 2020 at 04:46 AM

Is this game p2w?
Chicos avatar

Chicos

September 18, 2020 at 04:48 AM

Nah u can just buy cosmetics
Bogmey avatar

Bogmey

September 18, 2020 at 10:42 PM

Nah its cool
jusocly avatar

jusocly

September 20, 2020 at 02:56 AM

its not p2w
Niko_tv avatar

Niko_tv

September 20, 2020 at 12:04 PM

its not p2w .. but after 1 day playing u might switch games or get addicted
XD_Alpha47 avatar

XD_Alpha47

September 20, 2020 at 01:07 PM

GET ADDICTED NO PROBLEM CUZ AFTER U FIND OUT UR GONNA GET HELLA REKT AS MUCH AS U CLIMB AND SO U WILL LEAVE THE GAME

zgr_bey1 avatar

zgr_bey1

September 20, 2020 at 02:44 PM

thats game a minecraft 2
zgr_bey1 avatar

zgr_bey1

September 20, 2020 at 02:44 PM

thats game a minecraft 2+1

zgr_bey1 avatar

zgr_bey1

September 20, 2020 at 02:44 PM

thats game a minecraft 2+1+1

zgr_bey1 avatar

zgr_bey1

September 20, 2020 at 02:44 PM

thats game a 31
Thijslol226 avatar

Thijslol226

September 20, 2020 at 06:33 PM

no its not
FriqheR0 avatar

FriqheR0

September 21, 2020 at 05:55 PM

no this game not p2w
peti_kleno avatar

peti_kleno

September 21, 2020 at 06:03 PM

no its only skins in it lol
pung2310 avatar

pung2310

September 21, 2020 at 08:19 PM

No, this game not p2w, skin cant help y win XDD
RagnoLethal avatar

RagnoLethal

September 24, 2020 at 09:19 AM

no only skins are purchasable
alanapower avatar

alanapower

September 25, 2020 at 09:15 AM

bro im just typing to get free xp lol
umut477 avatar

umut477

September 26, 2020 at 12:33 AM

buddy just write for xp its useful like this.
kabeb_giveaway avatar

kabeb_giveaway

September 26, 2020 at 12:34 AM

no just skins like in cs and pubg and other games
AndreiB28 avatar

AndreiB28

September 26, 2020 at 01:03 AM

this is the best game i ever played

RagnoLethal avatar

RagnoLethal

September 28, 2020 at 07:16 PM

no only outfits

denish5 avatar

denish5

September 28, 2020 at 07:36 PM

good game
u1Nothing avatar

u1Nothing

September 28, 2020 at 08:55 PM

well its not pay to win

u1Nothing avatar

u1Nothing

September 28, 2020 at 08:55 PM

But like, over time, the game has become really boring
u1Nothing avatar

u1Nothing

September 28, 2020 at 08:55 PM

no original content

u1Nothing avatar

u1Nothing

September 28, 2020 at 08:55 PM

all they care about now is sponsors
123
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy