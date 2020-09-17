dont trust in roblox free robux generators!!!!
Yeah they're fake, and just steal your info
bro im not getting xp when im commenting in get more
I agree, you should never trust a robux generator even if its from your friend:grinning:
I thought everybody knew this.
DO NOT TRUST THESE GENERATORS THEY TRY SCAM U AND UR MONEY
No, don't. They will steal your account information and take your account.
Eu sei disso eu fiko esperto
mano esse negocio e muito chato
i've seen a lot of free robux generators on these forums, sites like Gamehag are legit because you have to complete tasks for it but don't trust the site if you ever have to put in your password or username, or if you don't have to do anything for it, just use Gamehag, it's legit
yes there are also some other sites that work as well
LOVING the game. Me and my cousin always play this ;D
yo guys, i almost got scammed
by a "true generator" promoted by a good youtuber
if you feel something is scam, is better to stop