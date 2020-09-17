nemej11774
Back to Roblox

dont trust in roblox free robux generators

Noel_Insane avatar

Noel_Insane

September 17, 2020 at 10:16 PM

dont trust in roblox free robux generators!!!!
Noel_Insane avatar

Noel_Insane

September 17, 2020 at 10:16 PM

yea right
PlasmaPea avatar

PlasmaPea

September 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM

Yeah they're fake, and just steal your info
Noel_Insane avatar

Noel_Insane

September 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM

bro im not getting xp when im commenting in get more
bambukas avatar

bambukas

September 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM

this one is really free robux https://gametame.com/?join=2140740
Noel_Insane avatar

Noel_Insane

September 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM

its fake guys
Noobasgr avatar

Noobasgr

September 18, 2020 at 01:12 AM

I agree, you should never trust a robux generator even if its from your friend:grinning:
MYWIFETOOKMYKIDS avatar

MYWIFETOOKMYKIDS

September 18, 2020 at 01:20 AM

Yep they're all Fake
softiecowz avatar

softiecowz

September 18, 2020 at 04:18 AM

I thought everybody knew this.
Agechampion12 avatar

Agechampion12

September 18, 2020 at 05:34 AM

DO NOT TRUST THESE GENERATORS THEY TRY SCAM U AND UR MONEY
ItsJami avatar

ItsJami

September 18, 2020 at 06:21 AM

True so true
TheEeveeLovers avatar

TheEeveeLovers

September 19, 2020 at 09:09 AM

No, don't. They will steal your account information and take your account.
wendell_matheus avatar

wendell_matheus

September 19, 2020 at 10:44 AM

Eu sei disso eu fiko esperto
wendell_matheus avatar

wendell_matheus

September 19, 2020 at 10:45 AM

presta atençao
wendell_matheus avatar

wendell_matheus

September 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM

mano esse negocio e muito chato
beowulfe avatar

beowulfe

September 20, 2020 at 12:29 AM

i've seen a lot of free robux generators on these forums, sites like Gamehag are legit because you have to complete tasks for it but don't trust the site if you ever have to put in your password or username, or if you don't have to do anything for it, just use Gamehag, it's legit
Mily170 avatar

Mily170

September 20, 2020 at 12:57 AM

yes there are also some other sites that work as well
karlofiser06 avatar

karlofiser06

September 20, 2020 at 01:21 AM

LOVING the game. Me and my cousin always play this ;D
csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron avatar

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron

September 20, 2020 at 01:29 AM

yo guys, i almost got scammed
csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron avatar

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron

September 20, 2020 at 01:29 AM

by a "true generator" promoted by a good youtuber
csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron avatar

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron

September 20, 2020 at 01:29 AM

beware of any generator
csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron avatar

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron

September 20, 2020 at 01:29 AM

be safe, my bois
csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron avatar

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron

September 20, 2020 at 01:30 AM

if you feel something is scam, is better to stop
csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron avatar

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron

September 20, 2020 at 01:30 AM

lol *** im saying xD
Noel_Insane avatar

Noel_Insane

September 20, 2020 at 01:36 AM

stop smapping lol

dont trust in roblox free robux generators - Roblox Forum on Gamehag