dont trust in roblox free robux generators

Noel_Insane dont trust in roblox free robux generators!!!!

Noel_Insane yea right



PlasmaPea Yeah they're fake, and just steal your info



Noel_Insane bro im not getting xp when im commenting in get more



Noel_Insane its fake guys



Noobasgr I agree, you should never trust a robux generator even if its from your friend:grinning:

MYWIFETOOKMYKIDS Yep they're all Fake

softiecowz I thought everybody knew this.

Agechampion12 DO NOT TRUST THESE GENERATORS THEY TRY SCAM U AND UR MONEY

ItsJami True so true

TheEeveeLovers No, don't. They will steal your account information and take your account.

wendell_matheus Eu sei disso eu fiko esperto

wendell_matheus presta atençao

wendell_matheus mano esse negocio e muito chato

beowulfe i've seen a lot of free robux generators on these forums, sites like Gamehag are legit because you have to complete tasks for it but don't trust the site if you ever have to put in your password or username, or if you don't have to do anything for it, just use Gamehag, it's legit

Mily170 yes there are also some other sites that work as well

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron yo guys, i almost got scammed

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron by a "true generator" promoted by a good youtuber

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron beware of any generator

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron be safe, my bois

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron if you feel something is scam, is better to stop

csgocasescom_iredbaroniredbaron lol *** im saying xD