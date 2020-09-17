What is you favorite legends?

For me is fiddlesticks because I like playing jungle and it's fun also the gameplay with this is fun so yeah, I wonder what legends you guys play
kayn, talon, aatrox
oh and YAsUo
I am a jungle assasian player and think ekko is the best. At least I can control and use him best. Master yi is second
ah man god ornn low yasuO
Lee Sin the best!!! Most fun in my opinion
Top
Tryndamere
Sett
Renekton
Mid
Akali
Ziggs
Bot
Ashe
Miss Fortune
I like playing teemo a lot as it makes me laugh when others die on the other side of the map without me doing pretty much anything :D
i literally own like 8. I play aram and I have liked using Pyke and Nautilus
Nunu and Willump
Mostly nunu, but i like almost everyone
Malphite for support (sad pyke noises)