What is you favorite legends?

xzchong1 For me is fiddlesticks because I like playing jungle and it's fun also the gameplay with this is fun so yeah, I wonder what legends you guys play

Kameleonking165 kayn, talon, aatrox oh and YAsUo

JesterJeans Urgot is badass

EliteGamerSiddhu I am a jungle assasian player and think ekko is the best. At least I can control and use him best. Master yi is second

rocky31 ah man god ornn low yasuO

Kameleonking165 kayn i think

MOJordan Lee Sin the best!!! Most fun in my opinion

karasuhorobi Top Tryndamere Sett Renekton Mid Akali Ziggs Bot Ashe Miss Fortune

LudiKaktus Yone

monkey_d_bennoda assassins

shadnic I like playing teemo a lot as it makes me laugh when others die on the other side of the map without me doing pretty much anything :D

Chania I like playing yasuo :v

k4ine Sion And Kasssadin

Bartix1233 i literally own like 8. I play aram and I have liked using Pyke and Nautilus

MattCoop Mostly nunu, but i like almost everyone





ERRRRREO Malphite for support (sad pyke noises)