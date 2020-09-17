Rain

What is you favorite legends?

xzchong1 avatar

xzchong1

September 17, 2020 at 06:08 PM

For me is fiddlesticks because I like playing jungle and it's fun also the gameplay with this is fun so yeah, I wonder what legends you guys play
Kameleonking165 avatar

Kameleonking165

September 21, 2020 at 11:18 AM

kayn, talon, aatrox oh and YAsUo
JesterJeans avatar

JesterJeans

September 21, 2020 at 07:31 PM

Urgot is badass
EliteGamerSiddhu avatar

EliteGamerSiddhu

September 21, 2020 at 08:14 PM

I am a jungle assasian player and think ekko is the best. At least I can control and use him best. Master yi is second
rocky31 avatar

rocky31

September 21, 2020 at 11:11 PM

ah man god ornn low yasuO
Kameleonking165 avatar

Kameleonking165

September 21, 2020 at 11:23 PM

kayn i think
MOJordan avatar

MOJordan

September 22, 2020 at 06:59 AM

Lee Sin the best!!! Most fun in my opinion
karasuhorobi avatar

karasuhorobi

September 22, 2020 at 03:57 PM

Top Tryndamere Sett Renekton Mid Akali Ziggs Bot Ashe Miss Fortune
LudiKaktus avatar

LudiKaktus

October 14, 2020 at 09:13 PM

Yone
monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 16, 2020 at 11:13 PM

assassins
shadnic avatar

shadnic

October 17, 2020 at 07:08 PM

I like playing teemo a lot as it makes me laugh when others die on the other side of the map without me doing pretty much anything :D
Chania avatar

Chania

October 18, 2020 at 03:10 PM

I like playing yasuo :v
k4ine avatar

k4ine

October 19, 2020 at 03:51 PM

Sion And Kasssadin
Bartix1233 avatar

Bartix1233

October 19, 2020 at 06:24 PM

i literally own like 8. I play aram and I have liked using Pyke and Nautilus
TeddyTB avatar

TeddyTB

October 19, 2020 at 09:04 PM

Atusbatus7 avatar

Atusbatus7

October 21, 2020 at 01:06 AM

simonljusimon avatar

simonljusimon

October 29, 2020 at 11:35 PM

Mikohjy avatar

Mikohjy

November 9, 2020 at 06:10 PM

Mikohjy avatar

Mikohjy

November 9, 2020 at 06:11 PM

MattCoop avatar

MattCoop

November 9, 2020 at 11:17 PM

Mostly nunu, but i like almost everyone

ERRRRREO avatar

ERRRRREO

November 17, 2020 at 01:20 PM

Malphite for support (sad pyke noises)
Derased2 avatar

Derased2

November 17, 2020 at 03:55 PM

Kayn jungle I loving it
